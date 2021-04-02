2021 April 2 15:06

Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company receives industry’s recognition as best container terminal in Russia in 2020

Association of Marine Commercial Ports (ASOP) of Russia has named Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company (VSC, a Global Ports group company) “Best Stevedoring Company Specializing in Container Cargo Handling” for the results of 2020, Delo Group says in a press release. The award ceremony takes place annually as part of the ASOP Best Stevedoring Company competition.

The experts of the Association ranked container terminals by the volume and dynamics of cargo throughput, customer service and the range of services, financial results, investments, and the absence of arrears in payments to the budget.

“The companies-winners of the competition have achieved really impressive results in their activities, despite of all the limitations that we faced in the past year,” said the Executive Director of the Association Serik Zhusupov at the awards ceremony at the annual ASOP conference.

Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company increased its container throughput by 14.7% y-o-y in 2020 to 452.7 thousand TEU. During the year VSC continued modernisation program of the container terminal and equipment fleet. The terminal purchased new RMG cranes with a capacity of 50 tons, KALMAR terminal tractors, TOYOTA forklifts, and increased the capacity of container storage areas in 2020.

“Against the backdrop of the COVID-19 crisis, the industry has faced a lot of challenges. One of them was a drastic increase in freight traffic through the Far Eastern basin. Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company has adapted its operational processes to changing market conditions and demonstrated strong performance results by the end of 2020. We are grateful to our customers for their trust. The development of VSC remains the focus of the Group and will continue in 2021,” said Albert Likholet, CEO of Global Ports.

“We would like to thank the Association of Marine Commercial Ports for the recognition of Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company's performance. In 2021, we will continue the modernisation of the container terminal infrastructure, and also plan to introduce new IT solutions. This will increase the productivity and efficiency of the company and make our operational processes transparent for customers,” said Aleksey Pavlenko, Managing Director of Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company.

ASOP holds the Best Stevedoring Company competition annually on behalf of the Federal Agency for Sea and River Transport (Rosmorcheflot). The purpose of the competition is to identify Russian stevedoring companies that achieve best performance results and provide other stevedoring companies of Russian ports with the expertise of the winners. Winners are announced at the annual ASOP conference.

Global Ports Group is a leading operator of Russian marine terminals. Global Ports runs port facilities that focus on handling various cargo and is the No. 1 operator in Russia by capacity of terminals and container volumes.

Global Ports, the part of Delo Group, operates a network of five marine container terminals in Russia and two in Finland, and a logistics complex near Saint Petersburg.

Delo Group is the largest transport and logistics holding in Russia, managing sea container terminals in the Azov-Black Sea, Baltic and Far Eastern basins, a network of railway container terminals, a fleet of containers and fitting platforms. The parent company of the Group is LLC MC Delo, 70% owned by the founder of the Group, Sergey Shishkarev, and 30% is owned by State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom.

The Group's stevedoring business includes DeloPorts holding and Global Ports, a leading container terminal operator. The transport and logistics business of the Group is made up of the multimodal transport operator Ruscon and the intermodal container operator TransContainer that owns and operates the largest fleet of containers and flatcars over the entire 1520 standard railway network.

Association of Marine Commercial Ports (ASOP) unites leading marine commercial ports, forwarding companies, research institutes and educational institutions of Russian marine transport. The main goal of the Association is to coordinate efforts of professional community to create conditions for effective development of marine transport enterprises and realisation of Russia's transport potential.