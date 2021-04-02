2021 April 2 14:44

Ruscon Group delivered cargo for Turkish NPP under construction

On March, 2021, the multimodal integrator of logistics services Ruscon Group, part of Russia's largest transportation and logistics holding, Delo Group, successfully completed the delivery of large-sized equipment to Turkey for the Akkuyu NPP under construction, Delo Group says in a press release.

For the first time Ruscon Group carried out a project logistics operation completely outside the borders of Russia - the cargo was moved to Turkey from the Netherlands. The transported steam turbine rotor weighing about 116 tons and occupying a transport volume of more than 214 m³, at the beginning of March 2021 was reloaded in the port of Rotterdam from a barge to a sea vessel and shipped to a Turkish customer.

The President of the Ruscon Group Sergey Berezkin noted: “This complex and important delivery, carried out for our partners from Rosatom, was organized and completed in a record time for such oversized cargo: the entire cycle of preparation and execution of the application took 18 calendar days. The Group intends to further develop the direction of project logistics, providing in this area prompt and high-quality service for our partners and clients".

Delo Group is the largest transport and logistics holding in Russia, managing sea container terminals in the Azov-Black Sea, Baltic and Far Eastern basins, a network of railway container terminals, a fleet of containers and fitting platforms. The parent company of the Group is LLC MC Delo, 70% owned by the founder of the Group, Sergey Shishkarev, and 30% is owned by State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom.

The Group's stevedoring business includes DeloPorts holding and Global Ports, a leading container terminal operator. The transport and logistics business of the Group is made up of the multimodal transport operator Ruscon and the intermodal container operator TransContainer that owns and operates the largest fleet of containers and flatcars over the entire 1520 standard railway network.