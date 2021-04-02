2021 April 2 15:28

ClassNK opens Kyushu Regional Office in Hakata, Japan

ClassNK opens Kyushu Regional Office in Hakata, Fukuoka, Japan on 1 April 2021. Hakata is the transportation hub of Kyusyu, the island located in the southwest part of the Japanese archipelago. On top of five existing survey stations in Kyusyu, ClassNK adds Kyusyu Regional Office overseeing its operation in the region in order to expand the service and further improve customer convenience there.



ClassNK continues to improve its service network to meet clients’ requests and provide timely and high-quality services.