2021 April 2 17:52

Abu Dhabi Ports wins Gold CSR Accreditation

In a significant recognition of its ongoing efforts to advance the highest standards of sustainability and ethical business practices, Abu Dhabi Ports has become the first-ever company from the Middle East to win a prestigious international CSR award from the UK-based CSR Accreditation (CSRA), according to the company's release.

The awards body granted its highest Gold Accreditation for excellence in corporate social responsibility (CSR) to Abu Dhabi’s premier global trade and logistics enabler following an independent assessment by an accreditation panel.



CSRA highlighted the company’s progressive policies with respect to its promoting of environmentally sound and sustainable climate change mitigation measures, including energy efficiency and water optimisation; its philanthropic partnerships with leading international bodies such as Make-A-Wish-Foundation and the Red Crescent; as well as the organisation’s wide range of engaging training programmes and activities dedicated to advancing the wellbeing, education, and health and safety of both its employees and Abu Dhabi’s wider community.