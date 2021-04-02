2021 April 2 14:22

Kalmar and Maritime Transport extend cooperation with new order for straddle carriers and 10-year Kalmar Complete Care maintenance agreement

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has signed a deal to supply Maritime Transport Ltd. (Maritime) with two next-generation Kalmar straddle carriers for its Birmingham Intermodal Freight Terminal (BIFT) in Tamworth, central England. The order was booked in Cargotec’s 2021 Q1 order intake. It includes a 10-year Kalmar Complete Care service agreement effective from the date of delivery of the machines, which is scheduled for Q3 2021, according to the company's release.

Maritime is a market-leading UK-based intermodal logistics company with a network of over 40 depots across the UK. The company’s network of port and inland rail terminals allows it to offer unrivalled intermodal solutions integrated with road to provide complete supply chain coverage. At the end of 2020, Maritime took delivery of two Kalmar Eco Reachstackers at its rail terminal in Wakefield.

The Kalmar Straddle Carriers delivered to Maritime will be powered by a highly efficient diesel-electric power unit and feature excellent manoeuvrability, quiet operation and easy maintenance as well as a spacious, ergonomic cabin that improves productivity by providing operators with the best possible driving experience.

The Kalmar Complete Care agreement, which covers the new straddle carriers and the Eco Reachstackers, provides Maritime with preventive and corrective maintenance services that are tailored to meet their operational needs. This will enable better operational and financial predictability, lower operational risk and reduced downtime for its Kalmar fleet.



Kalmar offers the widest range of cargo handling solutions and services to ports, terminals, distribution centres and to heavy industry.

Kalmar is the industry forerunner in terminal automation and in energy efficient container handling, with one in four container movements around the globe being handled by a Kalmar solution. Through its extensive product portfolio, global service network and ability to enable a seamless integration of different terminal processes, Kalmar improves the efficiency of every move. Kalmar is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's sales in 2020 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 11,500 people.