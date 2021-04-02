2021 April 2 12:15

Italian terminal orders Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Crane to increase productivity and lower environmental impact

The port terminal operator SERMI in Pozzallo (Sicily) has ordered an eco-efficient Konecranes Gottwald Model 6 Mobile Harbor Crane to improve its overall capacity in container, general cargo and bulk handling. The order, booked in Q1 2021, highlights Konecranes’ commitment to the growth and transformation of customers and industries so they run more efficiently, sustainably and safely, according to the company's release.

SERMI has decided to enlarge its fleet of mobile harbor cranes at its facility in the Port of Pozzallo, a major Mediterranean harbor handling containers shipped worldwide. SERMI ordered a Konecranes Gottwald Model 6 crane, which will increase the handling performance and reduce the operator’s overall carbon footprint thanks to the crane’s diesel-electric drive, raising the terminal to a new level of efficiency. It will be delivered in May 2021.



