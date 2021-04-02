2021 April 2 12:14

Rosmorport summarizes results of its activities for 2020

The results of FSUE “Rosmorport” activities for 2020 and plans for 2021 were discussed at a meeting of the management and directors of the branches of the enterprise, which took place on March 30, 2021 in Moscow. The event was attended by the Head of Rosmorrechflot Andrey Lavrishchev and the Deputy Head of Rosmorrechflot Zakhary Dzhioev.

During his welcoming speech Andrey Lavrishchev drew attention to the need to ensure the implementation of measures within the framework of the Comprehensive Plan for the Modernization and Expansion of the Backbone Infrastructure (KPMI) at the time scheduled, carry out competitive procedures on time, more actively implement digital tools and pay special attention to the achievement of navigation parameters during dredging.

Zakhary Dzhioev also drew attention to the fact that already this year the enterprise needs to make a difference on digital transformation, which is one of the components of transport strategy of Russia.

"I want to thank all of you for the fact that in difficult pandemic conditions we were able to come to a new rhythm of work, developed new approaches to management processes, provided the team with initially deficient protective equipment and monitoring the health of the employees.

This, along with the transfer of a significant part of employees to remote working regime, the introduction of electronic document management, modern means of communication, made it possible to safely overcome a period of noticeable decrease in economic activity and ensure an uninterrupted and safe nature of work", - said Alexander Smirnov, General Director of FSUE “Rosmorport”.

"We should not relax and lose vigilance. I would think it is right to call on my teams to make informed choices regarding vaccination", - he added.

Despite all the difficulties, there were also many achievements last year.

FSUE “Rosmorport” included the Viktor Chernomyrdin icebreaker, the largest and most powerful icebreaker in the world among non-nuclear icebreakers, into its fleet. Russian President Vladimir Putin took part in the ceremony of raising the flag of the Russian Federation on the icebreaker. In total, the fleet of FSUE “Rosmorport” was replenished with 19 vessels. There began the construction of an icebreaker for the Far Eastern basin with a capacity of 18 MW. As part of the "School under sails" project there was organized the acquisition, and refurbishment of the sailing vessel.

The Marshal Rokossovsky, the first ecological ferry in Russia, which is planned to be included into the fleet this year was launched. The vessels of the enterprise participated in a number of major icebreaking operations. For example, the Kapitan Dranitsyn and the Admiral Makarov took part in the politically significant international polar expedition MOSAiC, and later the Kapitan Dranitsyn took part in the delivery of special personnel to the Vostok Antarctic station.

There was completed the construction of the 1st stage of the transport and transshipment complex for coal transshipment in the water area of Muchke Bay and the construction of the water area of the Ultramar maritime terminal in the seaport of Ust-Luga. The construction of a ferry-passenger complex in the village Ugolnye Kopi (KPMI) and the formation of a water area for a coal terminal in Sukhodol Bay were started.

In October last year, FSUE “Rosmorport” placed a "pilot" tranche of exchange-traded bonds in the amount of 4 billion rubles. The placement showed a high demand for the enterprise securities, which made it possible to ensure a low rate of borrowing.

Against the background of large-scale restrictions related to the COVID-19, the decrease of the hydrocarbon market and the fall in exchange prices for oil, a 2.3% drop in cargo turnover and a complete "freeze" of cruise shipping, the volume indicators of vessels fell by 9%. Revenues from harbor dues also decreased proportionally - the decrease exceeded 2 billion rubles compared to the indicators for the previous year. This led to the need to optimize and make a number of management decisions.

Following 2020 results the net profit of FSUE “Rosmorport” amounted to 584 million rubles. Cost optimization did not lead to losses in investment. 9.4 billion rubles at the expense of the enterprise funds were directed to the creation of capital construction facilities, the reconstruction and modernization of fixed assets. This is a record in the history of FSUE “Rosmorport”, which is expected to be beaten this year.

The plans of the enterprise for 2021 and the medium term include the implementation of 34 KPMI measures aimed at the construction of port facilities. Besides, in the period until 2024, within the framework of the KPMI, with the participation of FSUE “Rosmorport”, there will be implemented 4 measures for the vessel construction.

One of the key tasks is the preparation for enterprise incorporation, which will allow to increase operational efficiency, agility and mobility of management.

The company will continue to work on indexing harbor dues, increasing the share of electronic workflow, increasing labor productivity, and carrying out environmental monitoring.

FSUE “Rosmorport” plans to strengthen its own investment program for the development and renewal of the property complex, including replenishment of the fleet, construction and reconstruction of navigation security facilities.

Repair dredging in the amount of 8.42 million cubic meters is planned for 2021, most of the work is supposed to be carried out by its own dredging fleet.

Besides, it is planned to commission berths No. 1, 2 in the seaport of Pevek, as well as commission ferry and passenger berth on the left bank of Anadyrsky Liman in the village Ugolnye Kopi. The project is aimed at improvement of transport accessibility for the local population, ensuring safe service, boarding/disembarking passengers going to/from the airport of Anadyr and the village Ugolnye Kopi.

Also this year, it is planned to begin work aimed at the preparation of the Mir sailing vessel for circumnavigation of the world.