    RF Navy's diesel-electric submarines held training duel in the Baltic Sea

    As part of the course task L-2, the crews of two diesel-electric submarines (DES) of Project 636.3 of the Baltic Fleet played a duel situation off the coast of the Kaliningrad region, during which they trained to attack and counterattack a submarine of a mock enemy with the bilateral use of weapons and sonar, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

    The Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky submarine carried out a search for a mock enemy submarine, the role of which was assigned to the Volkhov submarine.

    Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky secretly entered the area of the exercise, took a favorable position for shooting and conditionally attacked the submarine with a torpedo. Then, escaping the counterattack, the submarine conducted a post-salvo maneuver. The DES Volkhov, maneuvering, also evaded the torpedo and executed a conditional counterattack of the submarine.

    According to the preliminary assessment of the command, both crews successfully coped with the tasks set, demonstrating high professional training.

2021 April 2

17:52 Abu Dhabi Ports wins Gold CSR Accreditation
17:24 Oboronlogistics’ Sparta III is ready to work in Arctic region
17:00 Throughput of Port Vysotsky LLC in 3M’2021 fell over 3 times
16:35 Finnlines announces increased frequency and capacity for Germany, Russia & Finland traffic
16:13 NUTEP sets record for container turnover second month in row
15:47 Bunker prices are slightly up at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
15:28 ClassNK opens Kyushu Regional Office in Hakata, Japan
15:06 Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company receives industry’s recognition as best container terminal in Russia in 2020
14:44 Ruscon Group delivered cargo for Turkish NPP under construction
14:22 Kalmar and Maritime Transport extend cooperation with new order for straddle carriers and 10-year Kalmar Complete Care maintenance agreement
13:51 Oil shipments via CPC Marine Terminal in 3M’21 fell by 12.8% YoY
13:22 Ørsted North Sea Port to develop one of the world's largest sustainable hydrogen plants for Dutch and Belgian industry
13:00 Over 7.5 million tonnes of cargo carried by Northern Sea Route in January-March 2021
12:15 Italian terminal orders Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Crane to increase productivity and lower environmental impact
12:14 Rosmorport summarizes results of its activities for 2020
11:53 Verizon Business and Associated British Ports to deploy private 5G at the Port of Southampton
11:46 RF Government approves investment of RUB 7 billion in construction of hydrographic ship for Arctic
11:08 MSC says black carbon, environmental impacts prohibit Arctic passage for cargo
10:58 RF Navy's frigate Admiral Kasatonov went to the Atlantic
10:25 CMA CGM implements PSS for cargo from North Europe to the USA, Canada and Mexico
10:21 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 3M’2021 fell by 27% YoY
09:59 Oil prices rise driven by OPEC+ agreement to boost production
09:32 NIBULON Shipbuilding and Repair Yard assembled base sections of its new B5000M vessel
09:07 Baltic Dry Index as of April 1

2021 April 1

18:20 APM Terminals MedPort Tangier commences second phase of development
18:14 Marubeni and Klaveness extend the scope of joint venture
17:55 NCSP Group published its consolidated financial and operational results for 12 months 2020
17:54 CMA CGM implements PSS from North Europe, the Mediterranean, Black Sea & North Africa to West Africa (except Nigeria)
17:33 Sovcomflot COO receives ministerial award
17:06 Transit navigation opens in Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWW
16:32 Bunker prices decrease at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
16:09 KTK-Bunker is ready to service ships in Bechevinskaya Bay
15:34 Konecranes lift trucks now support renewable, fossil-free diesel
15:28 Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 13, 2021
15:11 PortNews TV offers video on launching first serial trawler of Project 170701
14:43 Kalmar’s scalable, flexible AutoShuttle solution to join the automated fleet at VICT in Melbourne
14:30 Ice restrictions lifted at the port of Vysotsk from April 6
14:13 Maersk starts new service linking ports in Vietnam and China with the US East Coast via the Panama Canal
13:53 CMA CGM updates THC for Russia import/export
13:21 Samsung Heavy Industries confirms an order for 10 × 8G95ME-GI10.5 engines
12:56 Ice restrictions lifted at the port of Vyborg from April 6
12:14 Wärtsilä agreements will deliver optimised maintenance and support operational reliability for Minerva Gas LNG Carriers
11:48 Okskaya Shipyard launches fifth multipurpose dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59 for Astrol
11:11 Navigation opens on two sections of Lower Volga river
10:37 Port Authority enters into maintenance contract with Shipyard Rotterdam
10:30 Russian Railways' network loading climbed by 0.2% in 3M’2021
09:59 Equip Global welcomes to participate in highly anticipated Dredging & Reclamation Masterclass 2021 this June
09:35 Oil prices are rising
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of March 31

2021 March 31

18:46 Damen expands Hopper Dredger portfolio
18:07 Seanergy Maritime acquires its 15th Capesize vessel
17:55 TMH suggests shifting Big Port St. Petersburg facilities to Ust-Luga
17:38 Finnlines announces bunker surcharge for Malmö-Travemünde-Malmö
17:26 Wärtsilä to divest its Euroatlas business to Mimir
17:16 Royal IHC receives approval in principle for hydrogen-fuelled TSHD
16:50 Austal USA breaks ground on new steel shipbuilding facility
16:40 Nexans and Bureau Veritas announce offshore wind project management partnership
16:20 Kalmar secures repeat orders for terminal tractors from SSA Marine for Panama and Mexico terminals
16:15 Korean Register grants AIP for first Korean 8K ammonia bunkering vessel