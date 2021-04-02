2021 April 2 11:23

RF Navy's diesel-electric submarines held training duel in the Baltic Sea

As part of the course task L-2, the crews of two diesel-electric submarines (DES) of Project 636.3 of the Baltic Fleet played a duel situation off the coast of the Kaliningrad region, during which they trained to attack and counterattack a submarine of a mock enemy with the bilateral use of weapons and sonar, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

The Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky submarine carried out a search for a mock enemy submarine, the role of which was assigned to the Volkhov submarine.

Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky secretly entered the area of the exercise, took a favorable position for shooting and conditionally attacked the submarine with a torpedo. Then, escaping the counterattack, the submarine conducted a post-salvo maneuver. The DES Volkhov, maneuvering, also evaded the torpedo and executed a conditional counterattack of the submarine.

According to the preliminary assessment of the command, both crews successfully coped with the tasks set, demonstrating high professional training.