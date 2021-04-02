2021 April 2 10:58

RF Navy's frigate Admiral Kasatonov went to the Atlantic

The frigate of the Northern Fleet Admiral Kasatonov completed the tasks of its first long-distance cruise in the Mediterranean Sea and went to the Atlantic Ocean. Today, it passed through the Strait of Gibraltar in a westerly direction, accompanied by the rescue tug Nikolai Chiker and the medium sea tanker Vyazma, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

Earlier, the crew of the ship worked out anti-submarine tasks using the Ka-27PL helicopter and replenished fuel reserves from the tanker.

In the Atlantic Ocean, the crew of the frigate will continue to improve naval training and conduct a number of ship exercises. Upon completion of the campaign plan, the ship will arrive at the main base of the Northern Fleet – Severomorsk.

From December 30 last year to the present, the frigate Admiral Kasatonov has covered about 17 thousand nautical miles and visited the ports of Algeria, Greece, Egypt, Cyprus, Syria and Turkey.