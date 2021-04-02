  The version for the print
    CMA CGM implements PSS for cargo from North Europe to the USA, Canada and Mexico

    CMA CGM Group has announced the following Peak Season Surcharge (PSS 2):
     Origin: From North Europe, Scandinavia & Poland
     Destination: To the USA, Canada & Mexico East Coast
     Cargo: Dry, OOG, Breakbulk & Reefers
     Amount: USD 250 per 20'ST | USD 500 per 40' ST & HC
     Application: From May 2nd, 2021 (gate-in date for the USA, loading date for Canada & Mexico EC) until further notice

