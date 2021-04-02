-
2021 April 2 10:25
CMA CGM implements PSS for cargo from North Europe to the USA, Canada and Mexico
CMA CGM Group has announced the following Peak Season Surcharge (PSS 2):
Origin: From North Europe, Scandinavia & Poland
Destination: To the USA, Canada & Mexico East Coast
Cargo: Dry, OOG, Breakbulk & Reefers
Amount: USD 250 per 20'ST | USD 500 per 40' ST & HC
Application: From May 2nd, 2021 (gate-in date for the USA, loading date for Canada & Mexico EC) until further notice
