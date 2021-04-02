2021 April 2 10:21

Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 3M’2021 fell by 27% YoY

The number of bunker operations rose from 795 to 806

In January-March 2021, sales of bunker fuel at the port of Vladivostok and its offshore terminals exceeded 188,400 tonnes, down almost 27% versus 258,100 tonnes sold in January-March 2020, according to statistics obtained by IAA PortNews.

Over 2/3 of this volume was sold at the offshore terminals (eastern, western and internal ones), with the rest sold at the port. In the reporting period, sales of heavy fuel oil totaled about 161,100 tonnes, fuel containing material – about 23,500 tonnes, with diesel fuel accounting for the rest of the volume.

The number of bunker operations rose from 795 to 806.

In 2020, sales of bunker fuel at the port of Vladivostok and its offshore terminals totaled about 978,000 tonnes, down some 42%, year-on-year.



