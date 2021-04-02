2021 April 2 09:59

Oil prices rise driven by OPEC+ agreement to boost production

Oil prices rose by 0.05%-3.6%

As of April 2, Brent Crude futures for June settlement were trading 0.05% higher to settle at $64.67 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for May delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by 3.62% to close at $61.3 a barrel.

OPEC + agreed to increase production by 350 thousand barrels per day in May, and the same in June, then 400 thousand barrels per day in July.