2021 April 2 09:32

NIBULON Shipbuilding and Repair Yard assembled base sections of its new B5000M vessel

NIBULON says its shipyard continues to build its new 100-m non-self-propelled B5000M project vessels, as well as to repair and maintain NIBULON’s cargo fleet.

The B5000M project vessels are non-self-propelled vessels modernized by the shipbuilders and specialists from NIBULON’s shipping company, based on experience in operating previous vessels on Ukrainian rivers.

The vessel’s modernized design for greater maneuverability as well as its cargo capacity of 5,000 tons will enable the company to efficiently increase volumes of grain transportation and export figures. These two 100-m vessels will transport up to 10,000 tons of grain per each cargo trip, which is equivalent to the simultaneous operation of 416 trucks.

At present NIBULON’s fleet comprises 85 modern vessels used for various operations. Since it commenced operation in 2009, the shipping company has transported more than 21.5 million tons of various cargoes, thereby removing the equivalent of about 900 thousand trucks from Ukrainian highways.

The detailed information about the vessel’s construction process is written below.

The shipyard continues to receive ship’s metal to build its new orders. It has already received about 2,000 tons of metal required for the hull’s structures.

The first non-self-propelled B5000M project vessel (order 10050)

The specialists from the assembly and welding workshop are now assembling the side and bottom sections of the order. The workers have already produced 20 sections of the vessel’s cylindrical part, and they are now working on 20 more sections.

The specialists from the assembly and pipeline workshop have already started to produce a water-based firefighting and anchor chain cleaning pipelines, air and sounding pipes, as well as pipes for the drainage systems and open deck scuppers.

In order to outfit the vessel, the specialists from the mechanical and fitter workshop are producing a mast, holes, ventilation covers, gangways, ladder covers, and others. They are also producing bollards and bitts for the mooring gear.

In order to ensure continuous operation, the metal processing workshop continues to cut metal, supplying parts to other workshops.

The second non-self-propelled B5000M project vessel (order 10051)

The workers from the metal processing workshop have started to cut metal to produce the fifth section of the hull’s structure. The metal will soon be delivered to the assembly fabrication workshop where the specialists will assemble the first sections.

The sixth non-self-propelled NBL-91 project vessel (order 10041)

The last vessel of the second series has been launched. The shipbuilders have finished outfitting works and tested all the gears. The vessel has successfully passed mooring trials. It has been delivered to NIBULON’s shipping company.