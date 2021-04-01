2021 April 1 18:20

APM Terminals MedPort Tangier commences second phase of development

Following a total investment of 800 million USD, operations at APM Terminals MedPort Tangier commenced in 2019. It now celebrates its next major development milestone by kicking off phase-2 of the development, which will add an extra 1 million TEU capacity to its footprint, according to the company's release.

Following the terminals inauguration by HRH Prince Moulay Hassan in June 2019, APM Terminals MedPort Tangier ramped up operations, achieving more than 2.2 M TEUs throughput in 2020 with productivity levels reaching above 30 crane moves per hour.

During phase 1, the terminal operated with a 1200 meter-long quay. To support the continued development of the terminal, APM Terminals MedPort Tangier's second phase of development will add an additional 400 meters, increasing the total quay length to 1600 meters. This will add an additional throughput capacity of 1 million containers to reach the previously announced overall capacity of 5 million TEUs.

This new investment is an important milestone in both Morocco and Maersk's long-term partnership and confirms its commitment to establishing a major transshipment hub in the Mediterranean.

APM Terminals MedPort Tangier is the second transshipment terminal established by APM Terminals in the Tanger Med port complex, next to APM Terminals Tangier, which started operations in 2007. APM Terminals Medport Tangier is one of the most technologically advanced terminals in Africa and the continents first automated container terminal.