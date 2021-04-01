2021 April 1 16:32

Bunker prices decrease at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)

The difference with the port of Singapore is $6 on the average

According to IAA PortNews, the average indicative prices at the port of Vladivostok as of 1 April 2021 are as follows:

- IFO-380 НS - $354 pmt (-$11 versus the previous period; $26 lower than in Singapore)

- MGO- $511 pmt (-$9 versus Tuesday; $9 lower than in Singapore)

- VLSFO 0.5% - $500 pmt (-$5 versus the previous period; $15 higher than in Singapore).

The market players say the prices are just indicative with limited volumes of non-compliant fuel oil available and low demand of it in the area.

The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.

From 1 January 2020, the global upper limit on the sulphur content of ships' fuel oil is reduced to 0.50% in the areas beyond ECAs.

IAA PortNews’ analytical product “Price Bulletin” offers detailed indications of bunker fuels in the ports of Russia.