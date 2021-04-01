2021 April 1 16:09

KTK-Bunker is ready to service ships in Bechevinskaya Bay

KTK-Bunker is ready to service ships in the Bechevinskaya Bay (the Kamchatka Territory) where a facility for transshipment of liquefied natural gas (LNG) produced at NOVATEK’s Arctic projects is planned for construction, KTK-Bunker Director Nikolay Zvorygin told IAA PortNews.



“I have studied the bay thoroughly, there is lot of interesting but hard work to be done there ... Obviously, two tankers are needed to operate in a shuttle mode. There is no infrastructure, there is a nature reserve nearby. Therefore, lots of approvals are to be obtained from ecological and fishery authorities... all the supplies should be organized in advance. We plan with our partners to enter it with both bunkering and supply fleet, floating hotels, tugboats as it is interesting only as a comprehensive service”, said Nikolay Zvorygin.



The investment project on construction and development of transshipment facilities in the Bechevinskaya Bay of the Kamchatka Territory is intended for transshipment of liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivered from Sabetta port in the Gulf of Ob by ice-class gas carriers onto non-ice-class tankers for further delivery to the countries of the Asia-Pacific Region.

The port infrastructure will include two floating LNG storage facilities, an access canal in the Bechevinskaya Bay, offshore points for ship-to-ship transshipment of LNG and a system ensuring safe traffic of vessels.

RF Government earlier said the project on construction of LNG transshipment facility in Kamchatka had been put under special control of the state.

KTK-Bunker supplies fuel in the ports of the Primorsky and Khabarovsk territories, Sakhalin region and fishing areas of the Okhotsk and Bering seas. The company is focused on supplies under large-scale infrastructure projects of the petrochemical and coal industries as well as construction of new sea terminals.

