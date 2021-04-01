  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 April 1 15:28

    Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 13, 2021

    The Weekly Outlook was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

    MABUX World Bunker Index has shown irregular changes during the week. The 380 HSFO index has increased from 408.36 USD/MT to 414.48 USD/ MT (+6.12 USD), VLSFO has lost 5.08 USD: from 505.14 USD/MT to 500.06 USD/MT. MGO LS decreased by 8.54 USD from 581.39 USD/MT to 572.85 USD/MT.

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    The Global Scrubber Spread (SS) – the difference in price between 380 HSFO and VLSFO – continued to decline during the week and averaged 89.41 USD (98.79 USD last week).

    SS Spread in Rotterdam has increased during the week from 88.00 USD up to 95.00 USD (+7.00 USD), the average SS spread for the week has also increased by 2.84 USD from 90.83 last week to 93.67 USD. In Singapore, SS Spread has slightly increased during the week by 1.00 USD: from 103.00 USD to 104.00 USD, while the average weekly SS index rose by 5.00 USD: from 99.17 USD last week to 104.17 USD.



     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Correlation of MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs DBP Index (MABUX Digital Benchmark) in the four global largest hubs during the past week showed that 380 HSFO remain undervalued in three selected ports in a range from minus 9USD (Houston) to minus 26USD (Singapore). This kind of fuel is overcharged in Fujairah by 4USD. VLSFO according to DBP Index, is undervalued in a range from minus 10 USD (Rotterdam) to minus 27 USD (Singapore) in all selected ports except of Houston, where it is overpriced by +24 USD. MGO LS was also overvalued in Fujairah (+4USD) and Houston (+22USD). In Rotterdam and Singapore this type of fuel was underpriced by minus 36USD and minus 39USD respectively.



     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    European bunker hubs continue to have readily available supplies of low sulphur fuels. The Suez Canal blockage has delayed vessel traffic to European ports during the week. Some East Mediterranean ports have seen stems delayed and cancelled, including Limassol in Cyprus. At the same time, suppliers were able to deliver VLSFO and LSMGO with 1-2 days’ notice in Piraeus, Malta and Istanbul.



     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    South African ports, and especially Port Elizabeth, have had reduced availability of HSFO180 for months. Nearly half of South Africa’s refinery capacity has been offline since last year, when a fire and an explosion sidelined two refineries on different occasions. South African suppliers have relied on imports of distillates and fuel oil to cover some of the domestic production shortfall, and availability of higher-value VLSFO and LSMGO products has been better than for HSFO180. While Fujairah’s bunker market has mostly recovered from production issues two weeks ago, supply is now tighter as blending components have been held up in delayed tankers at the Suez Canal.

    There should be sufficient product stored in Singapore to meet a potential uptick in demand from eastbound vessels delayed by the Suez Canal blockage, but there has not yet been any noticeable increase in enquiries from these vessels. At the same time, ongoing maintenance work at two local refineries has crimped resupply volumes to Far East Russian ports. Only one supplier has LSMGO available and limited volumes have pushed Russian prices for that kind of fuel up and above those in competing South Korean ports.



     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Source: www.mabux.com

Другие новости по темам: bunker fuel prices, Mabux  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 April 1

18:20 APM Terminals MedPort Tangier commences second phase of development
18:14 Marubeni and Klaveness extend the scope of joint venture
17:55 NCSP Group published its consolidated financial and operational results for 12 months 2020
17:54 CMA CGM implements PSS from North Europe, the Mediterranean, Black Sea & North Africa to West Africa (except Nigeria)
17:33 Sovcomflot COO receives ministerial award
17:06 Transit navigation opens in Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWW
16:32 Bunker prices decrease at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
16:09 KTK-Bunker is ready to service ships in Bechevinskaya Bay
15:34 Konecranes lift trucks now support renewable, fossil-free diesel
15:28 Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 13, 2021
15:11 PortNews TV offers video on launching first serial trawler of Project 170701
14:43 Kalmar’s scalable, flexible AutoShuttle solution to join the automated fleet at VICT in Melbourne
14:30 Ice restrictions lifted at the port of Vysotsk from April 6
14:13 Maersk starts new service linking ports in Vietnam and China with the US East Coast via the Panama Canal
13:53 CMA CGM updates THC for Russia import/export
13:21 Samsung Heavy Industries confirms an order for 10 × 8G95ME-GI10.5 engines
12:56 Ice restrictions lifted at the port of Vyborg from April 6
12:14 Wärtsilä agreements will deliver optimised maintenance and support operational reliability for Minerva Gas LNG Carriers
11:48 Okskaya Shipyard launches fifth multipurpose dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59 for Astrol
11:11 Navigation opens on two sections of Lower Volga river
10:37 Port Authority enters into maintenance contract with Shipyard Rotterdam
10:30 Russian Railways' network loading climbed by 0.2% in 3M’2021
09:59 Equip Global welcomes to participate in highly anticipated Dredging & Reclamation Masterclass 2021 this June
09:35 Oil prices are rising
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of March 31

2021 March 31

18:46 Damen expands Hopper Dredger portfolio
18:07 Seanergy Maritime acquires its 15th Capesize vessel
17:55 TMH suggests shifting Big Port St. Petersburg facilities to Ust-Luga
17:38 Finnlines announces bunker surcharge for Malmö-Travemünde-Malmö
17:26 Wärtsilä to divest its Euroatlas business to Mimir
17:16 Royal IHC receives approval in principle for hydrogen-fuelled TSHD
16:50 Austal USA breaks ground on new steel shipbuilding facility
16:40 Nexans and Bureau Veritas announce offshore wind project management partnership
16:20 Kalmar secures repeat orders for terminal tractors from SSA Marine for Panama and Mexico terminals
16:15 Korean Register grants AIP for first Korean 8K ammonia bunkering vessel
15:39 Ice restrictions eased at the port of Primorsk from April 1
15:35 The Port of Gothenburg takes measures to mitigate Suez effects
14:58 IMO publishes short list of actions for quick carbon footprint reduction in shipping
14:31 Seaspan announces newbuild order for six 15,500 TEU containerships
14:08 Rosmorport performs test pilot operation to shift large-tonnage vessel
13:20 Results of the foundation pile trial at Prinses Amaliahaven Rotterdam
13:05 Bunker prices are stable at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
12:49 Dredging and Reclamation Masterclass 2021 to be held live online on June 21-25
12:27 SZRK takes delivery of lead crab catching and processing ship of Project КСП02 built in Turkey by ÖZATA Shipyard
12:03 APM Terminals Quetzal installs two non-intrusive inspection equipments to ensure port security
11:32 Phase 2 of dry bulk cargo area in the port of Taman obtains state expert approval
11:01 EVER GIVEN successfully refloated within the Suez Canal
10:47 Ice restrictions for non-ice class ships lifted at the port of Ust-Luga from April 1
10:28 Rosneft doubles green fuel bunkering in Russia in 2020
10:09 Ningbo Containerized Freight Index decrease in March 2021
09:49 Sovcomflot wins Industry Leader award
09:30 Oil prices start growing
09:29 China ports container volume rises 35.5% in February of 2021
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of March 30

2021 March 30

18:28 MHI concludes contract for France-Japan JRP to enhance the functionality of AUVs for mine countermeasures
18:03 Tomakomai Port to participate in IAPH Environmental Ship Index program
17:40 Zvezda Shipyard lays down eighth Aframax tanker
17:28 ICS expects the results of a full investigation into the Suez Canal blockage incident to be made public once complete
17:18 Successful, remote type approval test for MAN L23/30H Mk3 engine
16:59 Bunker prices are flat at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)