2021 April 1 15:11
PortNews TV offers video on launching first serial trawler of Project 170701
The ship is to be delivered to the customer, NOREBO Group’s Rybprominvest, in early 2022
Saint-Petersburg based Severnaya Verf shipyard launched the first serial processing trawler of Project 170701, Kapitan Geller, on 30 March 2021.
Video report has been prepared by IAA PortNews correspondents.
