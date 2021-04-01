2021 April 1 15:11

PortNews TV offers video on launching first serial trawler of Project 170701

The ship is to be delivered to the customer, NOREBO Group’s Rybprominvest, in early 2022

Saint-Petersburg based Severnaya Verf shipyard launched the first serial processing trawler of Project 170701, Kapitan Geller, on 30 March 2021.



Video report has been prepared by IAA PortNews correspondents.



Video >>>>



Other PortNews TV videos >>>>