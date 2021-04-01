2021 April 1 12:56

Ice restrictions lifted at the port of Vyborg from April 6

Image source: FSUE Rosmorport website

The decision was made amid improved ice situation and in view of favorable ice forecast

With the improved ice situation in the water area of the pot of Vyborg and at the approaches to it, and in view of favorable ice forecast, ice restrictions for non-ice class ships and ban on operation of ATB units is lifted from April 6. The order has been signed by Harbour Master Igor Malafeyev.



Ice restrictions will still be applied to small-size vessels, leisure and sport sailships untill further orders.