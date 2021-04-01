  The version for the print
  2021 April 1 12:14

    Wärtsilä agreements will deliver optimised maintenance and support operational reliability for Minerva Gas LNG Carriers

    The technology group Wärtsilä has signed long-term Optimised Maintenance agreements covering five LNG Carrier vessels owned and operated by Greece-based Minerva Gas Inc. The advanced support package embodied in these agreements is designed to ensure operational certainty with budgeted maintenance costs. The agreements were signed in March 2021, according to the company's release.

    Included in the scope of the agreements is Wärtsilä’s Expert Insight, an innovative service that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced diagnostics to monitor equipment and systems in real-time, spot anomalies, foresee potential problems, and enable rapid reaction accordingly. Should anomalous behaviour be detected, it is flagged to specialists at Wärtsilä Expertise Centres, allowing them to support the customer proactively with an appropriate resolution to the issue. The combination of AI, advanced diagnostics, and the company’s extensive equipment expertise greatly enhances the reliability, efficiency, and safety of the installed equipment.

    “To achieve optimal operational efficiency and reliability, we intend to take advantage of the latest and most advanced technology available. These tailored agreements with Wärtsilä allow us to benefit from condition monitoring of the engines, maintenance planning, remote operational support, and of course Expert Insight, all supported by their global service network. Minerva Gas is committed to delivering reliable and flawless operations and these agreements with Wärtsilä assist us in meeting our objectives by using advanced tools and solutions in better managing our costs and risks,” says Sokratis Dimakopoulos, Chief Operating Officer at Minerva Gas.

    “Our Optimised Maintenance Agreements are an important element within Wärtsilä’s Lifecycle Solutions offering, and a smart way to ensure optimal performance from modern marine engines. The implementation of Expert Insight is especially relevant since it can deliver an estimated fifty percent reduction in unplanned maintenance activities, and a two to five percent improvement in fuel efficiency, with a corresponding reduction in emissions,” says Mr Rajeev Janardhan, Sales Manager, 2-stroke engine Lifecycle solutions, Wärtsilä Marine Power.

    The vessels covered by the agreements are the ‘Minerva Kalymnos’, ‘Minerva Chios’ and “Minerva Amorgos”, which are powered by low pressure, WinGD X-DF two-stroke, dual-fuel main engines, and the ‘Minerva Psara’ and ‘‘Minerva Limnos’, which operate with Wärtsilä 34DF four-stroke dual-fuel auxiliary engines.

    Minerva Gas Inc is the Gas ship management unit of the Minerva group of companies (Minerva Marine Inc., Minerva Dry Inc., Minerva Gas Inc., Athina Maritime Learning and Development Center). With a fleet of over 70 vessels, Minerva offers extensive ship-management services to its principals and the wider maritime industry with a proven track record of more than twenty-five years. Focused on providing safe, reliable and quality services, Minerva has established long standing business relationships with Oil Majors, Traders, Grain Houses and Major LNG Charterers.
     
    Wärtsilä in brief:

    Wärtsilä is a global leader in smart technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable innovation, total efficiency and data analytics, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers. In 2020, Wärtsilä's net sales totalled EUR 4.6 billion with approximately 18,000 employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 70 countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.​

