2021 April 1 11:11

Navigation opens on two sections of Lower Volga river

Navigation season kicked off in the Astrakhan and Volgograd shipping districts

Photo by Volga Basin Administration

Navigation season of 2021 has been opened in two sections of the Lower Volga river of Russia’s inland water ways, says the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) referring to the Volga Basin Administration.From April 1, navigation has been opened by the Astrakhan and Volgograd branches, between the Volgograd lock and the Streletskoye (498.3 km).The aids to navigation have been installed at he approaches to Tatyanka oil tank farm and at the approaches to the Volga-Don Canal (4 km). Installation of the aids to navigation is regulated by the layout.