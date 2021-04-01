-
Navigation opens on two sections of Lower Volga river
Navigation season kicked off in the Astrakhan and Volgograd shipping districts
From April 1, navigation has been opened by the Astrakhan and Volgograd branches, between the Volgograd lock and the Streletskoye (498.3 km).
The aids to navigation have been installed at he approaches to Tatyanka oil tank farm and at the approaches to the Volga-Don Canal (4 km). Installation of the aids to navigation is regulated by the layout.
