    Russian Railways' network loading climbed by 0.2% in 3M’2021

    In March, the company’s loading rose by 2.2%

    In January-March 2021, the network of Russian Railways loaded 307.2 million tonnes of cargo, up 0.2%, year-on-year, the Company’s press center says.

    In the reporting period, Russian Railways carried 92.1 million tonnes of coal (+5.6%, year-on-year); 2.8 million tonnes of coke (+3.1%); 54.2 million tonnes of crude oil and oil products (-7.6%); 28.7 million tonnes of iron and manganese ore (-3.3%); 17 million tonnes of ferrous metal (-5.7%); 3.1 million tonnes of ferrous metal scrap (+10.4%); 16.5 million tonnes of chemical and mineral fertilizers  (+5.9%); 4.5 million tonnes of cement (-3%); 10.5 million tonnes of timber (+0.5%); 7.5 million tonnes of grain (+31.7%); 26.2 million tonnes of construction materials (-8.8%); 4.7 million tonnes of nonferrous and sulfuric ores  (+0.9%); 6.1 million tonnes of chemicals and soda (-5.5%); 7.7 million tonnes of industrial feedstock and moulded materials  (+11.9%); 25.5 million tonnes of other cargoes including containerized cargo (+4.4%).

    In January-March 2021, freight turnover totaled 634.5 billion tariff ton-km (+2%). Freight turnover taking into account empty wagon run totaled 804.6 billion ton-km (+1.9%).

    In March, loading rose by 2.2% to 109.4 million tonnes.

    In March 2021, freight turnover rose by 5.5%, year-on-year, to 226.9 billion tariff ton-km. Freight turnover taking into account empty wagon run totaled 286.5 billion ton-km, +5%, year-on-year.

