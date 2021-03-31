2021 March 31 18:46

Damen expands Hopper Dredger portfolio

Recently the TSHD range of DAMEN has been renewed and expanded; the full range now covering hopper volumes from 650 m 3 to 5,000 m 3, according to the company's release. The updated portfolio includes both hopper dredgers for port maintenance and multi-purpose dredgers. All designs have a number of core values in common.

The starting point for the designs were that the dredger be both practical in operation and in maintenance, and have a sustainable future-proof design. Moreover, each TSHD-type can be customised easily.

“Practical maintenance is of vital importance on a TSHD. Due to the continuous wear of the sand/water mixture all piping and main components need frequent checks,” Olivier Marcus, DAMEN product director Dredging, explains. “In the design this has resulted in an efficient pipe routing, the use of high grade materials and ample space around the equipment for inspection and repairs.”

Moreover, the new series has been designed with sustainability in mind. For instance, no ballast water is needed throughout the operations, including sea voyages. And the designs do not have any fuel tanks in contact with the hull to avoid any future problems.

The fully optimised, hence minimal amount of diesel, engines are fitted out with an SCR system, prepared for IMO Tier III, as can be expected from a responsible shipyard. “Dredge operators always have a clear idea on the various tasks their hopper dredger is to perform, whether, for instance, channel maintenance for a Port Authority or efficient sand winning, transport and discharge for a commercial operator.”

Olivier explains, “This specific operation requires specific gear; the new TSHD range accommodates this. As hopper volumes range from as small as 650 m 3 to a serious 5,000 m 3 they fit a multitude of jobs.” This standard range can be seen as a platform which can be fully customised by adding various options to ensure the dredger is 100% fit for its job.”

The recently unveiled complete TSHD range is the result of an industry-wide consultation. Ever increasing global trade requires revitalising ports and waterways, of which accessibility can only be guaranteed by timely and adequate dredging activities.

“We fully understand that dredging is so much more than just a dredge – we therefore also offer our clients consultancy on how to tackle a dredging job, and training on the job once the dredger has arrived.” By renewing and expanding the Hopper Dredger range DAMEN confirms its commitment to being a full service port support partner.

Damen Shipyards Group

Damen Shipyards Group has been in operation for over ninety years and offers maritime solutions worldwide, through design, shipbuilding, ship repair and related services. DAMEN operates 36 shipyards in 18 countries and offers direct employment to more than 13,000 people. Damen’s values are fellowship, craftsmanship, entrepreneurship and stewardship. The company aims to be the most sustainable shipbuilder in the world, via digitalisation and standardisation of its products. Damen’s main activities are the design and serial construction of innovative ships by integrating diverse components and subsystems into high-quality platforms. These activities are supported by a worldwide sales and service network. DAMEN is also active in the repair and conversion of existing ships and the sale and production of components for the maritime industry.