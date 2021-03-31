-
2021 March 31 17:38
Finnlines announces bunker surcharge for Malmö-Travemünde-Malmö
The Bunker surcharge for Finnlines Nordö-Link traffic Malmö-Travemünde-Malmö for April 2021 is € 3.66 per lane meter, the company said in its press release.
2021 March 31
