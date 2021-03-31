2021 March 31 18:07

Seanergy Maritime acquires its 15th Capesize vessel

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. has entered into a definitive agreement with an unaffiliated third party to purchase a modern Capesize vessel, according to the company's release.

Upon delivery of this acquisition, as well as the previously announced vessel purchases, the size of the Company’s fleet will increase to 15 Capesize vessels with an aggregate cargo capacity of approximately 2.65 million dwt. The Vessel was built in 2012 at a reputable shipyard in Japan, has a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 181,300 deadweight tons (“dwt”) and shall be renamed M/V Hellasship. The Vessel is expected to be delivered towards the end of April 2021, subject to the satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions.

The ballast water system installation of the vessel was completed by the current owner and, therefore, no additional costs are envisaged for the Vessel to comply with the relevant regulations. The gross purchase price of $28.6 million is expected to be funded with cash at hand or by a combination of cash at hand and proceeds from new loan facilities.

In addition, the Company received a commitment letter from a European Bank for a $15.5 million loan facility secured by two of its Capesize vessels, the M/V Goodship and the M/V Tradership. The loan will have a tenor of four years from the drawdown date and will bear interest at 4.0% plus LIBOR per annum. The loan remains subject to customary conditions precedent and execution of definitive documentation.

Seanergy is also in advanced discussions with leading financial institutions for further financing transactions at competitive terms.

About Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of Capesize vessels. Upon delivery of the new vessels, the Company's operating fleet will consist of 15 Capesize vessels with an average age of 11.9 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 2,642,463 dwt. The Company is incorporated in the Marshall Islands and has executive offices in Glyfada, Greece. The Company's common shares trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "SHIP", its Class A warrants under "SHIPW" and its Class B warrants under “SHIPZ”.