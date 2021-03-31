2021 March 31 16:40

Nexans and Bureau Veritas announce offshore wind project management partnership

Bureau Veritas and Nexans have signed a partnership agreement to reduce risk and promote best practices for deliveries of high voltage power cables used for connecting offshore wind farms to onshore grids, according to the company's release.

High voltage power cables are among the most critical elements of offshore wind farms. Reliability of high voltage power cables end-to-end solutions, including installation, becomes an essential enabler for the current and the next generation of cables required to capture energy in deeper water. Bureau Veritas and Nexans, a global player in electrification, will partner to address this challenge and build trust for all stakeholders.

This partnership builds on Bureau Veritas’s maritime expertise and extensive experience in risk management to help the offshore wind sector reduce operational risk.

Nexans provides high voltage cables to transfer the energy generated by offshore wind farms. Bureau Veritas can offer its assurance on Nexans end-to-end Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (EPCI) operational model.