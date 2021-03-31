2021 March 31 16:20

Kalmar secures repeat orders for terminal tractors from SSA Marine for Panama and Mexico terminals

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has signed two separate orders with SSA Marine to supply a total of 28 Kalmar Ottawa T2 terminal tractors, according to the company's release. The first agreement is for 14 machines to be operated at the Manzanillo International Terminal (MIT) in Colón, Panama. The second agreement, completed via Kalmar’s local partner Tracsa, is for 14 machines to be operated by SSA Mexico in the Port of Manzanillo in Colima, Mexico. Both orders were booked in Cargotec's 2021 Q1 order intake, with delivery scheduled to take place during Q3 of 2021.

SSA Marine has marine terminal and rail yard operations in more than 250 strategic locations across five continents around the world. The new terminal tractors will be used to transport containers from the quay to the yard at MIT and Colima, both of which are RTG terminals. SSA Marine, which already owns and operates 36 Kalmar Ottawa T2 terminal tractors, 24 at Colima, and 12 at MIT, is in the process of gradually adding more terminal tractors to its fleet.



Kalmar offers the widest range of cargo handling solutions and services to ports, terminals, distribution centres and to heavy industry. Kalmar is the industry forerunner in terminal automation and in energy efficient container handling, with one in four container movements around the globe being handled by a Kalmar solution. Kalmar is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's sales in 2020 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 11,500 people.