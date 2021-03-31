2021 March 31 15:39

Ice restrictions eased at the port of Primorsk from April 1

Photo by FSUE Rosmorport

The decision is driven by the improved ice situation and favorable ice forecast

With the improved ice situation in the water area of the port of Primorsk and at the approaches to it, and in view of favorable ice forecast, ice restrictions for Ice2 ships have been lifted at the port of Primorsk from April 1. The order has been signed by Acting Harbour Master Oleg Varfolomeyev.

Ice1 class ships are allowed to sail in ice waters with the assistance of icebreakers or independently upon permits or recommendations obtained from icebreakers.

Non-ice-class ships and ATB units are not allowed to sail in ice.

Ice restrictions will still be applied to small-size vessels, leisure and sport sailships untill further orders.