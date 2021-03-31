  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 March 31 15:35

    The Port of Gothenburg takes measures to mitigate Suez effects

    With the acute situation in the Suez Canal resolved, still, further delays in European ports await. Measures are now being prepared in the Port of Gothenburg that can both ensure fast transport of Scandinavian goods, and at the same time contribute to alleviating the coming congestion in major European ports.

    On Monday, traffic on the Suez Canal reopened. Ships have started to pass through the canal, but there are still hundreds of ships left at the canal's inlet and outlet waiting for their turn to pass.

    The situation that has arisen will mean a ketchup effect in the major European ports located between Suez and Gothenburg – many ships will call at the ports of, for example, Rotterdam, Hamburg and Antwerp almost simultaneously.

    Since before the Suez problem, many of the European ports and their yards are already filled to the brim with goods, the Covid-19-pandemic being a major contributing factor. Hence, the ports in question lack the yard capacity to handle the large amount of calling ships and goods that are on the way. Thus, further delays beyond the immediate Suez Canal situation are to be expected.

    Measures are now being prepared in the port of Gothenburg that can both ensure that the Scandinavian goods can reach Gothenburg more quickly, and at the same time alleviate the congestion situation in the European ports. On Tuesday, the Gothenburg Port Authority and the Port of Gothenburg container terminal operator APM Terminals Nordic will launch a new offer to the global shipping company market.

    “Instead of queuing in several European ports in a row, we now offer the opportunity to come directly to the Port of Gothenburg. Here, the shipping companies can unload their Scandinavian goods, which can then quickly reach their customers,” said Elvir Dzanic, Gothenburg Port Authority Chief Excecutive.

    In addition, the port offers the opportunity to unload additional goods with other European destinations. This cargo can then be transhipped to smaller feeder vessels for further transport to other European ports. In this way, the larger vessels can also get back into their regular loops more quickly.

    “We still have capacity available at our terminal in Gothenburg so we can support in this challenging time and hopefully alleviate impact of the consequential delays that is to be expected both locally and globally,” said Dennis Olesen, Managing Director at APM Terminals Nordic.

    In addition to the opportunity to bring their ships directly to Gothenburg, shipping companies are also offered a discount on these extra calls.

    “We want to contribute to a solution to this situation as quickly as possible in every way we can. Price is always a factor, and many have ended up with increased costs due to the the Suez situation. The sooner we get back to a normal situation, the better it is for everyone in the logistics chain. If we can help speed that process up, I’d be very pleased,” said Elvir Dzanic.

Другие новости по темам: Port of Gothenburg, Suez Canal  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 March 31

17:16 Royal IHC receives approval in principle for hydrogen-fuelled TSHD
16:50 Austal USA breaks ground on new steel shipbuilding facility
16:40 Nexans and Bureau Veritas announce offshore wind project management partnership
16:20 Kalmar secures repeat orders for terminal tractors from SSA Marine for Panama and Mexico terminals
16:15 Korean Register grants AIP for first Korean 8K ammonia bunkering vessel
15:39 Ice restrictions eased at the port of Primorsk from April 1
15:35 The Port of Gothenburg takes measures to mitigate Suez effects
14:58 IMO publishes short list of actions for quick carbon footprint reduction in shipping
14:31 Seaspan announces newbuild order for six 15,500 TEU containerships
14:08 Rosmorport performs test pilot operation to shift large-tonnage vessel
13:20 Results of the foundation pile trial at Prinses Amaliahaven Rotterdam
13:05 Bunker prices are stable at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
12:49 Dredging and Reclamation Masterclass 2021 to be held live online on June 21-25
12:27 SZRK takes delivery of lead crab catching and processing ship of Project КСП02 built in Turkey by ÖZATA Shipyard
12:03 APM Terminals Quetzal installs two non-intrusive inspection equipments to ensure port security
11:32 Phase 2 of dry bulk cargo area in the port of Taman obtains state expert approval
11:01 EVER GIVEN successfully refloated within the Suez Canal
10:47 Ice restrictions for non-ice class ships lifted at the port of Ust-Luga from April 1
10:28 Rosneft doubles green fuel bunkering in Russia in 2020
10:09 Ningbo Containerized Freight Index decrease in March 2021
09:49 Sovcomflot wins Industry Leader award
09:30 Oil prices start growing
09:29 China ports container volume rises 35.5% in February of 2021
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of March 30

2021 March 30

18:28 MHI concludes contract for France-Japan JRP to enhance the functionality of AUVs for mine countermeasures
18:03 Tomakomai Port to participate in IAPH Environmental Ship Index program
17:40 Zvezda Shipyard lays down eighth Aframax tanker
17:28 ICS expects the results of a full investigation into the Suez Canal blockage incident to be made public once complete
17:18 Successful, remote type approval test for MAN L23/30H Mk3 engine
16:59 Bunker prices are flat at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
16:38 ABB to provide comprehensive vessel services to Canadian Coast Guard fleet
16:29 Svitzer to deploy two new ice-class tugs in Scandinavia region
16:14 Ice restrictions for non-ice class ships lifted at Passenger Port Saint-Petersburg from April 1
15:52 Ice restrictions for non-ice class ships lifted at Big Port St. Petersburg from April 1
15:44 Svitzer highlights multilateral collaboration that ensured refloating of ever given in Suez Canal
15:30 ESPO puts forward framework to guide ports and policy makers in developing effective and intelligent approach for OPS
15:03 DBRS Morningstar releases commentary on the impact of the Suez Canal blockage on the global insurance industry
14:43 Offshore wind related transport to China in high demand
14:21 MHI set to transfer naval and governmental ships business of Mitsui E&S Shipbuilding
14:05 Severnaya Verf launches first serial trawler of Project 170701, Kapitan Geller, built for NOREBO Group
13:46 Saudi-led coalition destroys Houthi rigged boats, drones
13:16 Seaspan Shipyards starts construction of Canada’s most modern science research ship
12:46 LNG Canada project to use battery-powered and low emissions tugboats
12:38 USCG responds to boat fire, pollution on Vashon Island
11:43 NOAA signs data-share agreement with offshore wind energy company
11:27 Information on Magadan seaport in RF Register of Seaports amended
10:52 Rosmorport wins "Industry Leader 2020" competition in two nominations
10:28 MARAD announces funding availability for PIDP
10:19 RF Prime Minister approves concession agreement on construction of multifunctional cargo handling facility in Poronaysk port
09:45 Singapore Maritime Technology Conference 2021 is going hybrid
09:26 Oil prices show negative dynamics
09:07 Baltic Dry Index as of March 29

2021 March 29

18:21 AIDA Cruises offers vacation program around Canary Islands
18:12 PETRONAS becomes world's first to produce LNG from two floating facilities
18:00 PortNews TV offers video on launching of Magadan submarine at Admiralteiskie Verfi
17:57 Petrobras on approval of the sale of the RLAM refinery
17:35 USCG, Marine crews collaborate in joint training exercise
17:19 All American Marine joins Bryton Marine Group
16:58 IMO: Seafarers and aircrew need priority COVID-19 vaccination
16:23 Boskalis update share buyback