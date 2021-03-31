2021 March 31 13:05

Bunker prices are stable at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)

The difference with bunker prices at the port of Rotterdam is $20 on the average

According to IAA PortNews, average bunker indications at the port of St. Petersburg as of 31 March 2021 are as follows:

Average price of IFO-380 HS - $340 pmt (-$5 versus the previous period; $33 lower than in Rotterdam).

Average price of MGO - $495 pmt (+$5 versus Thursday; $10 lower than in Rotterdam).

Average price of ULSFO - $475 pmt (-$5 versus the previous period; $10 lower than in Rotterdam).

Average VLSFO 0,5% - $435 pmt (flat versus the previous period; $30 lower than in Rotterdam).

The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.

IAA PortNews’ analytical product “Price Bulletin” offers detailed indications of bunker fuels in the ports of Russia.