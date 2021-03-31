2021 March 31 12:49

Dredging and Reclamation Masterclass 2021 to be held live online on June 21-25

Equip Global says it will hold Dredging and Reclamation Masterclass 2021 live online on June 21-25.

This 5-day course is designed to provide a complete guide to planning and executing dredging & reclamation projects as well relevant technical knowledge to do well. The comprehensive agenda covers all the necessary knowledge of the project stages, stakeholder management, as well as physical & chemical properties of the sediments, managing environmental impacts resulting from dredging and reclamation works and how these can be minimized through project planning and environmental management during execution.

