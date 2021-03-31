2021 March 31 12:27

SZRK takes delivery of lead crab catching and processing ship of Project КСП02 built in Turkey by ÖZATA Shipyard

Construction of two more crab catching and processing ships is underway

Photo by SZRK

On 30 March 2021, ÖZATA Shipyard (Yalova, Turkey) delivered the lead crab catching and processing ship of Project КСП02, Arctur, designed by Marine Engineering Bureau, MEB says in a press release.



The ship ordered by the SZRK of North West Fishing Consortium is intended for catching king crab and snow crab, its processing, storing and transshipment onto refrigerated ships in conditions with waves of up to 4 points.



The ship’s particulars: LOA – 73.44 m; width – 16.60 m; depth to main deck – 7.60 m; deadweight – 2,548 t; freezing hold capacity - about 1,750 cbm; design speed - 12 knots. Class notation - KM AUT1 (REF) BWM(T) TMS Fishing vessel by Russian Maritime Register of Shipping.



Area of operation – Northern fishery basin, Barents Sea, Norwegian Sea.

Raw product processing capacity - 30 t/day for snow crab and 60 d/day for king crab. Frozen product processing capacity - 20 t/day for snow crab and 40 d/day for king crab.



There are special storing facilities for bait, salt and empty containers.



Accommodation is provided for 40 crew members in comfortable cabins with a common room, medical and sanitary facilities.



The ship is fitted with radio and navigation equipment compliant with the ship class and area of navigation