Phase 2 of dry bulk cargo area in the port of Taman obtains state expert approval

Glavgosexpertiza (Russia's Main Department of State Expertise) says it has considered and approved the design and budget documentation for construction of the dry bulk cargo handling facility and support infrastructure under the project on creation of a deep-water non-freezing dry cargo area in the port of Taman (Temryuk District of the Krasnodar Territory. The project has been under implementation since 2006. The facility is to take over some cargo flows that currently transit the ports of Russia’s neighboring countries. It is to be integrated into the international transport corridor “North-South”.



Phase 2 of the dry cargo area project was approved by Glavgosexpertiza in 2014. Later, the investment project was included into the Comprehensive Plan for Modernization and Expansion of Core Infrastructure (CPMI) until 2024 and into the subprogramme “Comprehensive Development of Transport Hubs” of the state programme of the Russian Federation “Transport System Development”, hence the additional expert review of the project.



Newly approved Phase 2 provides for construction of facilities necessary for functioning of the dry cargo area in the port of Taman with a total capacity of up to 80.44 million tonnes per year and an ability to accommodate ships of up to 150,000 dwt.



The design documentation was developed by the Directorate for Comprehensive Overhaul of Railways and Construction of Rail Transport Facilities of RZD OJSC. The project is to be implemented by the Directorate of the State Customer for Implementation of Comprehensive Transport Infrastructure Development Projects.

