  • 2021 March 31 10:47

    Ice restrictions for non-ice class ships lifted at the port of Ust-Luga from April 1

    The decision should be attributed to the improved ice situation

    With the improved ice situation in the water area of the port of Ust-Luga and at the approaches to it, and in view of favorable ice forecast, ice restrictions for non-ice class ships and ban on operation of ATB units is lifted at the port of Ust-Luga from April 1. The order has been signed by Acting Harbour Master Boris Popov.

    Ice restrictions will still be applied to small-size vessels, leisure and sport sailships untill further orders.

