2021 March 31 09:29

China ports container volume rises 35.5% in February of 2021

In February of 2021, the container throughput of Chinese ports have a increase of 13% compared with the same month last year, and the Ningbo Containerized Freight index (NCFI) decrease 11.4 in March, according to port of Ningbo's release. In February of 2021, the cargo volume of China ports was 1003.5 million tons, a year-on-year increase of 24.4%; the container throughput of China ports was 18.6million TEU, a year-on-year increase of 35.5%. The chart below shows the cargo throughput and container throughput data of the eight major ports in China.

Source：Ministry of Transport of the People’s Republic of China