2021 March 30 18:03

Tomakomai Port to participate in IAPH Environmental Ship Index program

IAPH says that its Regular member, Tomakomai Port will newly participate in the ESI (Environmental Ship Index) program as Incentive Provider from 1st April 2021.

15% of the port entry fee will be exempted for vessels with their ESI score of 30 or higher.

Since 1 January, ESI is administered by the Green Award Foundation, on behalf of IAPH.