2021 March 30 17:40

Zvezda Shipyard lays down eighth Aframax tanker

The ship is ordered by PAO Sovcomflot

Photo from the website of Rosneft

Rosneft says Shipbuilding Complex Zvezda (Zvezda Shipyard in Bolshoy Kamen of the Primorsky Territory) has laid down the eighth Aframax tanker in a series of 12 “green” ships of 114,000 dwt.

The steel-cutting ceremony was held at the shipyard’s hull production block in October 2020 with the delivery scheduled for 2022.



In September 2018, in the framework of the Eastern Economic Forum, Rosneft Oil Company, Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex, Arctic Leasing LLC (a VEB Group Company) and SKF ECO LLC (a Sovkomflot Group Company) signed a number of agreements for construction of two new generation Aframax crude oil tankers with their subsequent long-term chartering.

The keel-laying ceremony was attended by the shipyard management and employees, representatives of the customer and partners. Zvezda General Director Sergey Tseluiko, and Sovcomflot representative Sergey Tsyba fixed the keel-laying plaque to the keel section of the future tanker.



The shipyard is currently building seven Aframax tankers.

Having completed the sea trials Russia’s first Aframax tanker was delivered to the customer, Rosnefteflot JSC (subsidiary of Rosneft) in December 2020.

With the dimensions of 250 m length, 44 m width, and 114 thousand tonnes deadweight, Aframax tankers are the first vessels of this type built in Russia. Equipped with the most advanced Class A automation system, green Aframax tankers are designed to transport crude oil and oil products in an unlimited navigation area thanks to the propulsion machinery that can run on liquefied natural gas in accordance with high environmental standards applicable in the Baltic and Northern seas.

The Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex is being constructed by the Rosneft-led Consortium upon the instruction of President of Russia. At the moment, the Shipyard's order portfolio numbers 12 Aframax tankers including 10 ships ordered by Rosnefteflot.

The Shipyard’s total order portfolio exceeds 50 vessels (59 vessels including options) at the moment. The Shipyard’s pilot throughput is provided for by Rosneft that placed an order for 28 vessels. Zvezda’s product line will include vessels of up to 350 tonnes displacement, components of marine platforms, ice-class vessels, commercial vessels for cargo transportation, specialty vessels, and other types of marine equipment of any complexity, characteristics and purposes, including those that had not previously been produced in Russia due to the lack of required launching and hydraulic structures.

