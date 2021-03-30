2021 March 30 16:14

Ice restrictions for non-ice class ships lifted at Passenger Port Saint-Petersburg from April 1

Photo from FSUE Rosmorport's website



With the improved ice situation in the water area of Passenger Port Saint-Petersburg and at the approaches to it, and in view of favorable ice forecast, ice restrictions for non-ice class ships and the ban on operation of ATB units is lifted at Big Port St. Petersburg from April 1. The order has been signed by Acting Harbour Master Aleksandr Volkov.



Ice restrictions will still be applied to small-size vessels, leisure and sport sailships untill further orders.