2021 March 30 15:52

Ice restrictions for non-ice class ships lifted at Big Port St. Petersburg from April 1

Photo from FSUE Rosmorport's website the improved ice situation

With the improved ice situation in the water area of Big Port St. Petersburg and at the approaches to it, and in view of favorable ice forecast, ice restrictions for non-ice class ships and ban on operation of ATB units is lifted at Big Port St. Petersburg from April 1. The order has been signed by Harbour Master Aleksandr Volkov.



Ice restrictions will still be applied to small-size vessels, leisure and sport sailships untill further orders.