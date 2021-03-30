2021 March 30 14:05

Severnaya Verf launches first serial trawler of Project 170701, Kapitan Geller, built for NOREBO Group

The ship is to be delivered to the customer, NOREBO Group’s Rybprominvest, in early 2022

Photo by IAA PortNews

Saint-Petersburg based Severnaya Verf shipyard has launched the first serial processing trawler of Project 170701, says IAA PortNews reporter.

The ship named the Kapitan Geller is intended for operation in the North Atlantic. Concept and detailed design of one of the world’s most advanced fishing ships has been developed by Nautic Rus, a domestic design company.

With its hull shape, the ship will feature enhanced seaworthiness and energy efficiency.

The ship’s plant will ensure complete processing of catches: production of frozen fillets and other types of fish products, tinned cod liver, fishmeal and other byproducts.

Automated palletizing system will let reduce labor input and unloading time. Its efficiency has already been tested by NOREBO on other ships.

Following the launching, the trawler will undergo completion of hull shaping works, installation of equipment and pipelines.

The ship was named after deep-sea master Stanislav Geller (1936 - 2006).

The series of sea-going processing trawlers built by the shipyard for NOREBO will number 10 units. Severnaya Verf and NOREBO also signed a contract for construction of four long-liners of Project 200101 for the Far East Basin.

Key characteristics of 170701 ship: length – 81.6 m, width - 16 m, speed – 15.5 knots, displacement – 5,500 t, main engine power – 6.2 MW, production capacity - 150 tonnes of fish per day, freezing capacity – 100 tonnes of fish per day.

Severnaya Verf shipyard (corporate member of United Shipbuilding Corporation) is among leading shipbuilding companies of Russia’s defence industry. The company was founded on November 14, 1912, as Putilovskaya Shipyard. Since then the shipbuilding company has built more than 600 warships and commercial vessels, including cruisers, destroyers, minesweepers, patrol vessels and submarines destroyers, research and passenger vessels, timber cargo carriers, trawlers, container ships and Ro-Ro vessels, tugboats and floating docks. The shipyard’s backlog of orders currently includes the series of frigates, corvettes and other vessels.

Established in 1997, Norebo is one of Russia’s three largest fishing companies. The group numbers 16 fishing companies in the North-West Region and in the Far East of Russia. The group’s fleet consists of over 40 medium-size and large-size fishing ships operating in all key fishing areas of the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. With its head office in Murmansk, Norebo sells its products both in Russia and in the foreign markets. The company currently employs 3,300 people.

