  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 March 30 17:18

    Successful, remote type approval test for MAN L23/30H Mk3 engine

    MAN Energy Solutions recently conducted a successful Type Approval Test (TAT) for new engine, L23/30H Mk3. Owing to current Covid-19 restrictions, the TAT was executed on-site in Korea in early March 2021 by STX and MAN Energy Solutions staff, with the classification team joining proceedings remotely. The event was filmed and broadcast globally with viewers watching from Europe, North America and Asia.

    Finn Fjeldhøj, Head of Small-Bore, Four-Stroke Engineering, MAN Energy Solutions, said: “TATs are an important step in the entry of every engine to the market. The fact that we could surmount the difficulties posed by the global pandemic with a remote solution to successfully get the engine approved is very pleasing. The experience gathered from this event will prove invaluable in the future.”

    MAN Energy Solutions’ Christian Rasmussen, Head of Classification Department, said: “Planning for the event began already in the summer of 2020 as a second wave of the virus hit and travel restrictions began to affect logistics. In response, we initiated a series of meetings with six major classification societies to investigate the possibilities for a remote type-test. Stemming from these, we developed a framework to successfully execute the TAT.”

    MAN Energy Solutions has also initiated a project with classification society, ABS, to further refine the structure of remote tests. This particular project is expected to conclude during 2021, after which the company expects to have defined an optimal flow for remote TATs.

    First order
    MAN Energy Solutions announced the first order for the new engine, even before the TAT, in February 2021 when STX Engine signed a contract with Daehan shipbuilding for 3 × MAN 6L23/30H Mk3 GenSets for 1+1 vessels. These engines will achieve Tier III emission levels with the aid of SCR, and are provisionally scheduled for delivery in August 2021.

    The MAN 23/30H engine
    The first 23/30H engine came on the market in 1965 and has a long history of operational stability. The engine is popular with shipowners for a number of reasons, not least for its broad market penetration that has ensured global recognition on account of its reliability and ‘forgiving’ service demands. Globally, well over 12,000 units have been produced over its lifetime.

    Applications for the engine include tankers, bulk carriers and product tankers as auxiliary engines, with some sales as prime movers for fishing trawlers and power plants. The engine is mostly diesel-driven, with LNG and bio-oil also used in special environmental areas.

    The new Mk3 variant is a cost-effective GenSet that complies with 2020 SOx-regulations and has a power range of 500 - 1800 kW. Compared with its Mk2 predecessor, among other characteristics, it features:

    • an increased power-output per cylinder
    • a reduced fuel-oil consumption
    • the longest TBO in its class
    • an improved conrod design
    • a two-part piston design for fast maintenance.

    MAN Energy Solutions enables its customers to achieve sustainable value creation in the transition towards a carbon neutral future. Addressing tomorrow’s challenges within the marine, energy and industrial sectors, we improve efficiency and performance at a systemic level. Leading the way in advanced engineering for more than 250 years, we provide a unique portfolio of technologies. Headquartered in Germany, MAN Energy Solutions employs some 14,000 people at over 120 sites globally. Our after-sales brand, MAN PrimeServ, offers a vast network of service centres to our customers all over the world.

Другие новости по темам: MAN Energy Solutions, type approval test, marine engines  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 March 30

18:28 MHI concludes contract for France-Japan JRP to enhance the functionality of AUVs for mine countermeasures
18:03 Tomakomai Port to participate in IAPH Environmental Ship Index program
17:40 Zvezda Shipyard lays down eighth Aframax tanker
17:28 ICS expects the results of a full investigation into the Suez Canal blockage incident to be made public once complete
17:18 Successful, remote type approval test for MAN L23/30H Mk3 engine
16:59 Bunker prices are flat at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
16:38 ABB to provide comprehensive vessel services to Canadian Coast Guard fleet
16:29 Svitzer to deploy two new ice-class tugs in Scandinavia region
16:14 Ice restrictions for non-ice class ships lifted at Passenger Port Saint-Petersburg from April 1
15:52 Ice restrictions for non-ice class ships lifted at Big Port St. Petersburg from April 1
15:44 Svitzer highlights multilateral collaboration that ensured refloating of ever given in Suez Canal
15:30 ESPO puts forward framework to guide ports and policy makers in developing effective and intelligent approach for OPS
15:03 DBRS Morningstar releases commentary on the impact of the Suez Canal blockage on the global insurance industry
14:43 Offshore wind related transport to China in high demand
14:21 MHI set to transfer naval and governmental ships business of Mitsui E&S Shipbuilding
14:05 Severnaya Verf launches first serial trawler of Project 170701, Kapitan Geller, built for NOREBO Group
13:46 Saudi-led coalition destroys Houthi rigged boats, drones
13:16 Seaspan Shipyards starts construction of Canada’s most modern science research ship
12:46 LNG Canada project to use battery-powered and low emissions tugboats
12:38 USCG responds to boat fire, pollution on Vashon Island
11:43 NOAA signs data-share agreement with offshore wind energy company
11:27 Information on Magadan seaport in RF Register of Seaports amended
10:52 Rosmorport wins "Industry Leader 2020" competition in two nominations
10:28 MARAD announces funding availability for PIDP
10:19 RF Prime Minister approves concession agreement on construction of multifunctional cargo handling facility in Poronaysk port
09:45 Singapore Maritime Technology Conference 2021 is going hybrid
09:26 Oil prices show negative dynamics
09:07 Baltic Dry Index as of March 29

2021 March 29

18:21 AIDA Cruises offers vacation program around Canary Islands
18:12 PETRONAS becomes world's first to produce LNG from two floating facilities
18:00 PortNews TV offers video on launching of Magadan submarine at Admiralteiskie Verfi
17:57 Petrobras on approval of the sale of the RLAM refinery
17:35 USCG, Marine crews collaborate in joint training exercise
17:19 All American Marine joins Bryton Marine Group
16:58 IMO: Seafarers and aircrew need priority COVID-19 vaccination
16:23 Boskalis update share buyback
15:55 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 22,600 pmt
15:32 Austal USA breaks ground on new steel shipbuilding facility
15:18 Port of Hamburg: Greening the fleet – actions and potentials in the inland waterway and short sea shipping transport sector
15:09 JAXPORT connects small businesses with strategies for success in today’s virtual business environment
14:37 Governor Ron DeSantis highlights Florida’s vital cruise industry, calls on CDC to rescind no-sail order
14:12 Svitzer Australia takes delivery of third and final tug Svitzer Wilu
13:54 Port of Antwerp: MSC direct Leo shuttle to Vienna
13:26 Norwegian Ship Design chosen to design the world’s first hydrogen powered cargo ship
13:18 Port Everglades commissions new super-sized Cranes
12:33 Konecranes to deliver 17 next-generation S-series cranes to wind power producer in Estonia
11:50 Winter season for icebreakers to be extended to April in Finland
11:23 MOL establish chief country representatives for U.S.A. and Russia
11:06 Navigation season starts in Azov-Don Basin of Russia's IWW
10:47 Suez Canal Authority partially refloated grounded containership EVER GIVEN
10:37 Rosmorport announces changing of Olya seaport boundaries
10:11 Port of Helsinki throughput in January-February 2021 fell by 1% YoY
09:44 Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in January-February 2021 fell by 2.4%
09:25 Oil prices decrease in response to Suez Canal news
09:08 Baltic Dry Index as of March 26

2021 March 28

15:36 NAPA, MOL, and ClassNK agree to joint further development for a comprehensive navigational risk monitoring system
14:07 Port of Gothenburg market share increases
13:22 Lux Research predicts autonomous vehicle market to be a $50 billion opportunity by 2040
12:15 Coast Guard ends voyage of two vessels in SoCal for safety violations
11:09 NEPTUN WERFT delivers river cruise ship duo to Viking River Cruises