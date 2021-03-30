  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 March 30 13:16

    Seaspan Shipyards starts construction of Canada’s most modern science research ship

    Offshore Oceanographic Science Vessel will conduct critical research on climate change impacts and Canada’s ocean ecosystems in support of the Blue Economy Strategy.

    Seaspan Shipyards (Seaspan) announced it has cut steel and started full-rate construction of the Offshore Oceanographic Science Vessel (OOSV). This important milestone kicks off construction of the third class of ships Seaspan is building under the National Shipbuilding Strategy (NSS). The vessel will deliver much-needed fleet capability for the Canadian Coast Guard and an oceanographic science platform for Fisheries and Oceans Canada.

    For the next three years, more than 700 Seaspan employees and hundreds more in the company’s cross-Canada supply chain will work on the 88-metre-long ship. The OOSV is being built at Seaspan’s multi-program Vancouver Shipyard concurrently with the first Joint Support Ship for the Royal Canadian Navy.

    The OOSV will support a wide range of oceanographic, fishery, geological and hydrographic survey missions. These missions will advance scientific knowledge about the oceans, the seabed and the impacts of climate change and help lead to healthier, more sustainable ocean ecosystems, a key priority of the Government of Canada’s Blue Economy Strategy.

    This floating laboratory will be outfitted with specialized equipment that includes several advanced wet and dry labs, an ocean sampling room, a scientific seawater system for studying oxygen levels, temperature and salinity, and a state-of-the-art drop keel and sensor suite for collecting and analyzing data on everything from water current velocities to underwater acoustics.

    The ship, which will accommodate up to 34 crew and 26 scientists, will also perform search and rescue operations and environmental response as needed.

    The new OOSV will replace the venerable CCGS Hudson, which was Canada’s first ocean science vessel when it entered service in 1964 and is the longest serving ship in the Canadian Coast Guard fleet. CCGS Hudson is set to retire in 2024 after 60 years of significant scientific missions, invaluable contributions to ocean science, and several historic expeditions including in the Arctic and as the first science vessel to circumnavigate both North and South America.

    In keeping with current COVID-19-related restrictions on events and public gatherings, the OOSV steel cutting at Seaspan’s Vancouver Shipyard was attended by a small team of employees and on-site representatives of the Canadian Coast Guard. Watch the video.

    “Today’s steel cutting milestone is a great day for our environment, our economy, and for the more than 700 Canadian workers who will be meaningfully employed building this landmark vessel. The new Offshore Oceanographic Science Vessel will serve as the main platform for the Canadian Coast Guard’s ocean science work, which will help us better understand our ecosystems, protect our marine environment, and ensure the health of our oceans – all of which is essential to a strong, sustainable Blue Economy. Congratulations to all Seaspan Shipyards workers as you begin the construction,” the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard was quoted as saying.

    The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of the Environment and Climate Change commented: “Investing in oceanographic research is critical to deepening our understanding of marine environments and the impacts of climate change on our oceans. I am incredibly proud that this vessel is being built here in North Vancouver by Seaspan Shipyards, which is an integral part of our local economy.”

    The Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of Public Services and Procurement comments: “The start of construction of a new vessel under the National Shipbuilding Strategy is always a significant milestone toward the Government of Canada’s commitment to the renewal of the Coast Guard’s future fleet, the growing of our marine industry and the creation of jobs in communities throughout Canada. Congratulations to Seaspan Vancouver Shipyards and its workers on today’s steel cut for the Offshore Oceanographic Science Vessel.”

    Mark Lamarre, Chief Executive Officer, Seaspan Shipyards said: “Steel cutting is a massive step forward to our ultimate goal of putting a new ship in the water. After years of detailed planning and design, being able to move the ship off the page and into the hands of the shipbuilders who bring those designs to life adds a special energy and excitement to the shipyard. Congratulations to the Canadian Coast Guard, all of our partners and the team at Seaspan for getting us to this important milestone.”

    Under the NSS, Seaspan has become a major economic and job creation engine. As of December 2019, Seaspan had contributed more than $1.5 billion dollars to Canada’s GDP and directed nearly $1B to more than 670 suppliers from coast to coast. (Source: Deloitte Socioeconomic Impact Study)
    Seaspan delivered the first ship under the NSS in 2019 and completed the first full class of vessels under the NSS in 2020.
    Work on the first Royal Canadian Navy Joint Support Ship (JSS) – the largest naval vessel by length ever to be built in Canada – is well advanced. (Progress gallery)
    Seaspan continues to award contracts to Canadian businesses across the country, recently surpassing $1B in contracts on the JSS program alone.
    Seaspan has become one of the most modern shipyards in North America, with state-of-the-art, purpose-built infrastructure to deliver the entire non-combat fleet, including the Polar Icebreaker.

Другие новости по темам: Seaspan Shipyards, oceanographic research vessel, shipbuilding  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 March 30

18:28 MHI concludes contract for France-Japan JRP to enhance the functionality of AUVs for mine countermeasures
18:03 Tomakomai Port to participate in IAPH Environmental Ship Index program
17:40 Zvezda Shipyard lays down eighth Aframax tanker
17:28 ICS expects the results of a full investigation into the Suez Canal blockage incident to be made public once complete
17:18 Successful, remote type approval test for MAN L23/30H Mk3 engine
16:59 Bunker prices are flat at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
16:38 ABB to provide comprehensive vessel services to Canadian Coast Guard fleet
16:29 Svitzer to deploy two new ice-class tugs in Scandinavia region
16:14 Ice restrictions for non-ice class ships lifted at Passenger Port Saint-Petersburg from April 1
15:52 Ice restrictions for non-ice class ships lifted at Big Port St. Petersburg from April 1
15:44 Svitzer highlights multilateral collaboration that ensured refloating of ever given in Suez Canal
15:30 ESPO puts forward framework to guide ports and policy makers in developing effective and intelligent approach for OPS
15:03 DBRS Morningstar releases commentary on the impact of the Suez Canal blockage on the global insurance industry
14:43 Offshore wind related transport to China in high demand
14:21 MHI set to transfer naval and governmental ships business of Mitsui E&S Shipbuilding
14:05 Severnaya Verf launches first serial trawler of Project 170701, Kapitan Geller, built for NOREBO Group
13:46 Saudi-led coalition destroys Houthi rigged boats, drones
13:16 Seaspan Shipyards starts construction of Canada’s most modern science research ship
12:46 LNG Canada project to use battery-powered and low emissions tugboats
12:38 USCG responds to boat fire, pollution on Vashon Island
11:43 NOAA signs data-share agreement with offshore wind energy company
11:27 Information on Magadan seaport in RF Register of Seaports amended
10:52 Rosmorport wins "Industry Leader 2020" competition in two nominations
10:28 MARAD announces funding availability for PIDP
10:19 RF Prime Minister approves concession agreement on construction of multifunctional cargo handling facility in Poronaysk port
09:45 Singapore Maritime Technology Conference 2021 is going hybrid
09:26 Oil prices show negative dynamics
09:07 Baltic Dry Index as of March 29

2021 March 29

18:21 AIDA Cruises offers vacation program around Canary Islands
18:12 PETRONAS becomes world's first to produce LNG from two floating facilities
18:00 PortNews TV offers video on launching of Magadan submarine at Admiralteiskie Verfi
17:57 Petrobras on approval of the sale of the RLAM refinery
17:35 USCG, Marine crews collaborate in joint training exercise
17:19 All American Marine joins Bryton Marine Group
16:58 IMO: Seafarers and aircrew need priority COVID-19 vaccination
16:23 Boskalis update share buyback
15:55 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 22,600 pmt
15:32 Austal USA breaks ground on new steel shipbuilding facility
15:18 Port of Hamburg: Greening the fleet – actions and potentials in the inland waterway and short sea shipping transport sector
15:09 JAXPORT connects small businesses with strategies for success in today’s virtual business environment
14:37 Governor Ron DeSantis highlights Florida’s vital cruise industry, calls on CDC to rescind no-sail order
14:12 Svitzer Australia takes delivery of third and final tug Svitzer Wilu
13:54 Port of Antwerp: MSC direct Leo shuttle to Vienna
13:26 Norwegian Ship Design chosen to design the world’s first hydrogen powered cargo ship
13:18 Port Everglades commissions new super-sized Cranes
12:33 Konecranes to deliver 17 next-generation S-series cranes to wind power producer in Estonia
11:50 Winter season for icebreakers to be extended to April in Finland
11:23 MOL establish chief country representatives for U.S.A. and Russia
11:06 Navigation season starts in Azov-Don Basin of Russia's IWW
10:47 Suez Canal Authority partially refloated grounded containership EVER GIVEN
10:37 Rosmorport announces changing of Olya seaport boundaries
10:11 Port of Helsinki throughput in January-February 2021 fell by 1% YoY
09:44 Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in January-February 2021 fell by 2.4%
09:25 Oil prices decrease in response to Suez Canal news
09:08 Baltic Dry Index as of March 26

2021 March 28

15:36 NAPA, MOL, and ClassNK agree to joint further development for a comprehensive navigational risk monitoring system
14:07 Port of Gothenburg market share increases
13:22 Lux Research predicts autonomous vehicle market to be a $50 billion opportunity by 2040
12:15 Coast Guard ends voyage of two vessels in SoCal for safety violations
11:09 NEPTUN WERFT delivers river cruise ship duo to Viking River Cruises