2021 March 30 10:19

RF Prime Minister approves concession agreement on construction of multifunctional cargo handling facility in Poronaysk port

A modern cargo handling complex with coal, oil and gas terminals will be built on the Eastern shore of the Sakhalin island. According to the official website of RF Government, the concession agreement on its establishment has been approved by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.



The facility will be able to accommodate ships with a deadweight of up to 80,000 tonnes. It will be located on the border of the Makarovsky and Poronaysky districts of Sakhalin. Total investments into the project are to exceed RUB 35.9 billion including RUB 3.96 billion to be allocated from the federal budget for infrastructure development.



The coal terminal is designed to handle up to 5 million tonnes per year, oil terminal – up to 5.5 million tonnes, gas condensate terminal – up to 2.8 million tonnes. Besides, the complex will include a supply base and a bunkering facility.



The investor will be able to use the complex for 49 years. It is to be put into operation within 6 years and a half after signing of the agreement.



“The decision will contribute to diversification of the Sakhalin economy, generate hundreds of new jobs and realize the logistic potential of the region”, says the statement.