2021 March 30 09:26
Oil prices show negative dynamics
Oil prices fell by 0.1%-0.17%
As of March 30, 08:34, Moscow time, Brent Crude futures for June settlement were trading 0.17% lower to settle at $64.81 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.
Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for May delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 0.1% to close at $61.5 a barrel.
Crude oil prices decrease amid uncertainty over the coming OPEC+ meeting.
