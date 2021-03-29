  The version for the print
    All American Marine joins Bryton Marine Group

    All American Marine (AAM) owner, Matt Mullett has completed the private sale to family-owned Bryton Marine Group

    AAM, located in Bellingham, WA. is at the forefront of aluminum vessel design and manufacturing. The company has built a sterling reputation for building technologically enhanced designs with characteristics that ensure high-speed travel, industry-leading fuel efficiency, and customization to fit operators’ needs.

    “AAM is a formidable addition to our group; they are a great cultural fit with a highly talented team. Their keen focus on technological integration and commitment to shaping the future of hybrid-electric and hydrogen vessel implementation is inspiring.”- Byron Bolton, Bryton CEO.

    All American Marine continues to forge new frontiers in vessel construction. From their ultra-low wake hydrofoil-assisted catamarans to some of the countries’ first hybrid-electric USCG certified subchapter T and K Boats, they are blazing a trail in the industry. As they complete the final touches on the world’s first hydrogen fuel cell powered electric passenger vessel they are now helping us all look forward to the possibility of a zero-carbon future.

    “Over the years, Byron and I have gained a mutual respect while building solid companies with similar values and focus on culture. I wouldn’t turn the ownership of my business over to just anyone. I am convinced that with this transition, AAM is well-positioned to continue building state-of-the-art boats for our valued customers, to be a place for our highly-talented employees to thrive, and to be a significant asset to the Bellingham / Whatcom County community.” – Matt Mullett, AAM Owner & CEO.

    Bryton has strong capital resources, a far-reaching distribution network, efficient production, and increasingly advanced information systems.  Bryton’s buying power and established systems will enable All American Marine to continue to pioneer cutting-edge marine solutions while operating as a standalone business within the group.

    “Matt Mullett and I have fostered a relationship based on common ground and experience. He has built a great company, which now complements our group. Bryton now offers North America’s most comprehensive commercial aluminum vessel portfolio from 30’ to 150,’’ adds Byron Bolton.

    All American Marine will continue to operate in Bellingham, WA. Byron Bolton assumes the role of CEO along with Matt Mullett aboard in an advisory role. Ron Wille, AAM’s President, together with his management team will lead the business. AAM’s highly skilled workforce and state-of-the-art 57,000 s.f. facility will remain the same, and the company will continue to operate under the name All American Marine.

    “We are motivated to start this new chapter by joining forces with industry-leading Bryton. We will continue to deliver industry-leading products with the same high quality and superior service our customers have grown to expect,” says Ron Wille, President, All American Marine.

    ABOUT ALL AMERICAN MARINE

    AAM was founded in 1987. It’s located on the shores of Bellingham Bay. AAM builds highly specialized vessels including high-speed catamarans, monohull cruise boats, research vessels, passenger ferries, and more. AAM’s state-of-the-art shipyard has provided an expanded capacity and production capabilities for both additional and larger vessels. AAM is positioned as a technological innovator, recognized for high-quality craftsmanship, and has attained exclusive North American building rights with one of the world’s top naval architects and designers – Nic de Waal of Teknicraft Design, Ltd. in Auckland, New Zealand. Teknicraft design incorporates the use of a cutting-edge hull shape and an optional hydrofoil system in catamarans to create lift and enhance the performance of the vessel. Unique design characteristics ensure high-speed travel, ultra-low wake, industry-leading fuel efficiency, and all fully customizable depending on the application.

    ABOUT BRYTON MARINE GROUP

    Family-owned Bryton is the largest and fastest-growing builder of premium welded aluminum commercial, recreational, and adventure boats in North America. Bryton has been family-owned since 1992. It consists of market-leading All American Marine, Brix Marine, EagleCraft, Duckworth, KingFisher, Northwest, and Weldcraft boats. Bryton holds sacred an entrepreneurial spirit while taking advantage of the scale of its competitive portfolio, ranging from 16’ to 150’. Bryton strives for excellence in advanced tooling, engineering, design, and naval architecture; with the overarching goal to “enrich lives while spending time on the water”.

