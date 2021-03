2021 March 29 16:23

Boskalis update share buyback

In the period from 22 March up to and including 26 March, Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. (Boskalis) repurchased own shares. The repurchases took place within the framework of the share buyback program announced on 15 March 2019.



Boskalis will publish a press release every Monday for the duration of the buyback program, provided shares were repurchased in the preceding week.