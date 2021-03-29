2021 March 29 15:55

Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 22,600 pmt

M100 fuel oil price fell by RUB 1,175

Wholesale spot market price for Russian fuel oil M100 (Mazut-100) between March 22 and March 26 fell by RUB 1,175 and totaled RUB 22,681 per metric ton (pmt), the Refinitiv market review showed.



The bunker indications for Russia's regional markets are as follows:

North-West Federal District M100 fuel oil price rose by RUB 400 to RUB 22,650 pmt;

Central Federal District – the product price fell by RUB 1,487 to RUB 21,180 pmt;

Volga Federal District – the product price fell by RUB 1,472 to RUB 20,300 pmt;

Southern Federal District – the product price remained flat at RUB 23,450 pmt;

Siberian Federal District – the product price fell by RUB 1,347 to 25,020 pmt;

Far Eastern Federal District – the product price fell by RUB 1,230 to RUB 33,180 pmt.