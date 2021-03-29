  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 March 29 15:55

    Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 22,600 pmt

    M100 fuel oil price fell by RUB 1,175

    Wholesale spot market price for Russian fuel oil M100 (Mazut-100) between March 22 and March 26 fell by RUB 1,175 and totaled RUB 22,681 per metric ton (pmt), the Refinitiv market review showed.

    The bunker indications for Russia's regional markets are as follows:

    North-West Federal District M100 fuel oil price rose by RUB 400 to RUB 22,650 pmt;

    Central Federal District – the product price fell by RUB 1,487 to RUB 21,180 pmt;

    Volga Federal District – the product price fell by RUB 1,472 to RUB 20,300 pmt;

    Southern Federal District – the product price remained flat at RUB 23,450 pmt;

    Siberian Federal District – the product price fell by RUB 1,347 to 25,020 pmt;

    Far Eastern Federal District – the product price fell by RUB 1,230 to RUB 33,180 pmt.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 March 29

18:21 AIDA Cruises offers vacation program around Canary Islands
18:12 PETRONAS becomes world's first to produce LNG from two floating facilities
18:00 PortNews TV offers video on launching of Magadan submarine at Admiralteiskie Verfi
17:57 Petrobras on approval of the sale of the RLAM refinery
17:35 USCG, Marine crews collaborate in joint training exercise
17:19 All American Marine joins Bryton Marine Group
16:58 IMO: Seafarers and aircrew need priority COVID-19 vaccination
16:23 Boskalis update share buyback
15:55 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 22,600 pmt
15:32 Austal USA breaks ground on new steel shipbuilding facility
15:18 Port of Hamburg: Greening the fleet – actions and potentials in the inland waterway and short sea shipping transport sector
15:09 JAXPORT connects small businesses with strategies for success in today’s virtual business environment
14:37 Governor Ron DeSantis highlights Florida’s vital cruise industry, calls on CDC to rescind no-sail order
14:12 Svitzer Australia takes delivery of third and final tug Svitzer Wilu
13:54 Port of Antwerp: MSC direct Leo shuttle to Vienna
13:26 Norwegian Ship Design chosen to design the world’s first hydrogen powered cargo ship
13:18 Port Everglades commissions new super-sized Cranes
12:33 Konecranes to deliver 17 next-generation S-series cranes to wind power producer in Estonia
11:50 Winter season for icebreakers to be extended to April in Finland
11:23 MOL establish chief country representatives for U.S.A. and Russia
11:06 Navigation season starts in Azov-Don Basin of Russia's IWW
10:47 Suez Canal Authority partially refloated grounded containership EVER GIVEN
10:37 Rosmorport announces changing of Olya seaport boundaries
10:11 Port of Helsinki throughput in January-February 2021 fell by 1% YoY
09:44 Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in January-February 2021 fell by 2.4%
09:25 Oil prices decrease in response to Suez Canal news
09:08 Baltic Dry Index as of March 26

2021 March 28

15:36 NAPA, MOL, and ClassNK agree to joint further development for a comprehensive navigational risk monitoring system
14:07 Port of Gothenburg market share increases
13:22 Lux Research predicts autonomous vehicle market to be a $50 billion opportunity by 2040
12:15 Coast Guard ends voyage of two vessels in SoCal for safety violations
11:09 NEPTUN WERFT delivers river cruise ship duo to Viking River Cruises

2021 March 27

15:17 USCG investigating unknown sheen in Brunswick, Ga
14:28 ABP unveils ambitious vision for Port of Lowestoft in support of SNS energy sector
13:39 The 87,000-dwt M.V. "Ocean Perkasa" bulk carrier delivered
12:53 Coldplay adopts Interceptor to join the Ocean Cleanup mission
11:37 Yang Ming posts 2020 net profit of $404.9 million
10:56 SITC partners with Nippon Express to launch news sea-rail combined container service “New Land-Sea Corridor”

2021 March 26

18:36 exactEarth launches exactAIS Platinum Plus service
18:06 Port of Rotterdam Authority now manages wet and dry infrastructure in Dordrecht Inland Seaport
17:54 Oboronlogistics ensures transport accessibility of Kaliningrad Region under RF Government’s plan
17:36 KCC’s newbuilding program near completion with the delivery of the seventh CLEANBU vessel
17:16 Wan Hai Lines confirms orders for 5 new vessels
17:00 This year’s first shift of cadets completed their sailing practice on Nadezhda sailboat
16:42 Port of Amsterdam wants to be the frontrunner in transition
16:31 Port of Antwerp, Fluxys, and Titan LNG celebrate the christening of a new LNG bunker barge
16:30 Short-sea terminal to be opened at the Port of Gothenburg
16:05 Last icebreaker leaves port of Rotterdam
15:53 Industry-leading container tracking system now available at 65% of APM Terminals’ facilities
15:31 Nevsky Shipyard lays down keel section of mid-size sea tanker Vasily Nikitin of Project 23130
15:04 MAN 175D engines to power world’s largest live-fish carrier
14:38 Rosmorrechflot’s Basin Authorities to take delivery of 18 service ships in 2021
14:13 Platts and SEA-LNG announce a new collaboration to improve the visibility of LNG fuel pricing
13:49 Dredging at Russia’s IWW planned by Rosmorrechflot to total 21.7 million cubic meters in 2021
13:20 Methanol Institute welcomes Maersk as association’s newest member
12:37 Annual capacity of Russian ports to be increased by 44 million tonnes this year
12:14 Haldor Topsoe and Nel ASA to offer end-to-end green ammonia and eMethanol™ solutions
11:56 Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard commences launching third diesel-electric submarine of Project 636.3
11:38 Shell completes its first LNG bunkering operation at the Port of Gibraltar
11:21 World’s fastest all-electric passenger ship to launch in Stockholm