2021 March 29 13:54
Port of Antwerp: MSC direct Leo shuttle to Vienna
MSC strengthens its intermodal network and is the first ocean carrier to connect Vienna with the Port of Antwerp - MPET.
New intermodal connection:
Destination: Vienna South
Modus: Rail
Operator: MSC Austria & Lineas Intermodal
Traction: Lineas
Starting date: February 2021
Frequency: 4 x per week
Type cargo: Containers, wagons, all type of cargo
Terminal at destination: Terminal Vienna South
Terminals in Antwerp: MPET, Main hub, AG Terminal, PSA terminals
