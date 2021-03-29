  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 March 29 13:54

    Port of Antwerp: MSC direct Leo shuttle to Vienna

    MSC strengthens its intermodal network and is the first ocean carrier to connect Vienna with the Port of Antwerp - MPET.

    New intermodal connection:

    Destination: Vienna South
    Modus: Rail
    Operator: MSC Austria & Lineas Intermodal
    Traction: Lineas
    Starting date: February 2021
    Frequency: 4 x per week
    Type cargo: Containers, wagons, all type of cargo
    Terminal at destination: Terminal Vienna South
    Terminals in Antwerp: MPET, Main hub, AG Terminal, PSA terminals

Другие новости по темам: MSC, intermodal connection, shuttle service, Port of Antwerp  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 March 29

18:21 AIDA Cruises offers vacation program around Canary Islands
18:12 PETRONAS becomes world's first to produce LNG from two floating facilities
18:00 PortNews TV offers video on launching of Magadan submarine at Admiralteiskie Verfi
17:57 Petrobras on approval of the sale of the RLAM refinery
17:35 USCG, Marine crews collaborate in joint training exercise
17:19 All American Marine joins Bryton Marine Group
16:58 IMO: Seafarers and aircrew need priority COVID-19 vaccination
16:23 Boskalis update share buyback
15:55 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 22,600 pmt
15:32 Austal USA breaks ground on new steel shipbuilding facility
15:18 Port of Hamburg: Greening the fleet – actions and potentials in the inland waterway and short sea shipping transport sector
15:09 JAXPORT connects small businesses with strategies for success in today’s virtual business environment
14:37 Governor Ron DeSantis highlights Florida’s vital cruise industry, calls on CDC to rescind no-sail order
14:12 Svitzer Australia takes delivery of third and final tug Svitzer Wilu
13:54 Port of Antwerp: MSC direct Leo shuttle to Vienna
13:26 Norwegian Ship Design chosen to design the world’s first hydrogen powered cargo ship
13:18 Port Everglades commissions new super-sized Cranes
12:33 Konecranes to deliver 17 next-generation S-series cranes to wind power producer in Estonia
11:50 Winter season for icebreakers to be extended to April in Finland
11:23 MOL establish chief country representatives for U.S.A. and Russia
11:06 Navigation season starts in Azov-Don Basin of Russia's IWW
10:47 Suez Canal Authority partially refloated grounded containership EVER GIVEN
10:37 Rosmorport announces changing of Olya seaport boundaries
10:11 Port of Helsinki throughput in January-February 2021 fell by 1% YoY
09:44 Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in January-February 2021 fell by 2.4%
09:25 Oil prices decrease in response to Suez Canal news
09:08 Baltic Dry Index as of March 26

2021 March 28

15:36 NAPA, MOL, and ClassNK agree to joint further development for a comprehensive navigational risk monitoring system
14:07 Port of Gothenburg market share increases
13:22 Lux Research predicts autonomous vehicle market to be a $50 billion opportunity by 2040
12:15 Coast Guard ends voyage of two vessels in SoCal for safety violations
11:09 NEPTUN WERFT delivers river cruise ship duo to Viking River Cruises

2021 March 27

15:17 USCG investigating unknown sheen in Brunswick, Ga
14:28 ABP unveils ambitious vision for Port of Lowestoft in support of SNS energy sector
13:39 The 87,000-dwt M.V. "Ocean Perkasa" bulk carrier delivered
12:53 Coldplay adopts Interceptor to join the Ocean Cleanup mission
11:37 Yang Ming posts 2020 net profit of $404.9 million
10:56 SITC partners with Nippon Express to launch news sea-rail combined container service “New Land-Sea Corridor”

2021 March 26

18:36 exactEarth launches exactAIS Platinum Plus service
18:06 Port of Rotterdam Authority now manages wet and dry infrastructure in Dordrecht Inland Seaport
17:54 Oboronlogistics ensures transport accessibility of Kaliningrad Region under RF Government’s plan
17:36 KCC’s newbuilding program near completion with the delivery of the seventh CLEANBU vessel
17:16 Wan Hai Lines confirms orders for 5 new vessels
17:00 This year’s first shift of cadets completed their sailing practice on Nadezhda sailboat
16:42 Port of Amsterdam wants to be the frontrunner in transition
16:31 Port of Antwerp, Fluxys, and Titan LNG celebrate the christening of a new LNG bunker barge
16:30 Short-sea terminal to be opened at the Port of Gothenburg
16:05 Last icebreaker leaves port of Rotterdam
15:53 Industry-leading container tracking system now available at 65% of APM Terminals’ facilities
15:31 Nevsky Shipyard lays down keel section of mid-size sea tanker Vasily Nikitin of Project 23130
15:04 MAN 175D engines to power world’s largest live-fish carrier
14:38 Rosmorrechflot’s Basin Authorities to take delivery of 18 service ships in 2021
14:13 Platts and SEA-LNG announce a new collaboration to improve the visibility of LNG fuel pricing
13:49 Dredging at Russia’s IWW planned by Rosmorrechflot to total 21.7 million cubic meters in 2021
13:20 Methanol Institute welcomes Maersk as association’s newest member
12:37 Annual capacity of Russian ports to be increased by 44 million tonnes this year
12:14 Haldor Topsoe and Nel ASA to offer end-to-end green ammonia and eMethanol™ solutions
11:56 Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard commences launching third diesel-electric submarine of Project 636.3
11:38 Shell completes its first LNG bunkering operation at the Port of Gibraltar
11:21 World’s fastest all-electric passenger ship to launch in Stockholm