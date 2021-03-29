2021 March 29 13:54

Port of Antwerp: MSC direct Leo shuttle to Vienna

MSC strengthens its intermodal network and is the first ocean carrier to connect Vienna with the Port of Antwerp - MPET.



New intermodal connection:



Destination: Vienna South

Modus: Rail

Operator: MSC Austria & Lineas Intermodal

Traction: Lineas

Starting date: February 2021

Frequency: 4 x per week

Type cargo: Containers, wagons, all type of cargo

Terminal at destination: Terminal Vienna South

Terminals in Antwerp: MPET, Main hub, AG Terminal, PSA terminals