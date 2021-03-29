  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 March 29 13:18

    Port Everglades commissions new super-sized Cranes

    Community leaders joined the workforce at Broward County’s Port Everglades today to commission three new Super Post-Panamax gantry cranes during a live-streamed ribbon cutting ceremony available to re-watch at https://youtu.be/I4NwC8j7jpg (ribbon-cutting ceremony starts at 31:36).

    The new cranes are the largest of their kind in the world at 175-feet (53 meters) and valued at $13.8 million each. They are unique because of the Port’s proximity to the airport. Each crane has the ability to handle containers stacked eight high from a ship’s deck and reach 22 across. Port Everglades' existing seven gantry cranes in the Southport area, where most of the containerized cargo operations occur, are only 151-feet high and limited to containers stacked six high and can reach 16 across.

    “These cranes symbolize an historic transformation taking place at Port Everglades that is changing the landscape of our community. We are adding new cargo berths, deepening and widening our waterways, expanding our cargo and rail capacity all while paying close attention to the needs of our fragile environment,” said Port Everglades Chief Executive and Port Director. “What is also special about this day, is the way that the community has turned out to support our investments at Port Everglades. The individuals cutting the ribbon to commission our new cranes represent a cross-section of our customer base, governmental leaders and the community where we live, work and play.”

    Participants in the crane commissioning ceremony included representatives from:
    •    Broward County Commission
    •    Florida Department of Transportation, which helped fund the new cranes
    •    Mayor of the City of Hollywood, where the cranes are located
    •    Container terminal operators Crowley, Florida International Terminals, Port Everglades Terminals LLC, and Sun Terminals (King Ocean)
    •    Labor representatives
    •    U. S. Coast Guard
    •    U.S. Customs and Border Protection
    •    Port Everglades Association
    •    Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance
    •    Port Everglades Action Team
    •    ZPMC
    •    Liftech
    •    GFC

    In addition to the live ceremony, well-wishers also sent congratulatory videos to the Port that were part of the pre-show video montage.
    Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. Inc. (ZPMC) designed and manufactured the cranes as special “low-profile” models that extend out rather than up to avoid the flight path restrictions of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL), which is less than two miles away. They are reportedly the largest low-profile container gantry cranes ever manufactured.

    Crane Specifications:
    Reach & Lift: 22 Containers Wide, 8 Containers High on Deck
    Backreach:   35 Feet/10.6 Meters with Boom Fully Extended
    Capacity:      65 LT/66 MT (Long Tons = 2,240 pounds)

    In addition to acquiring the new cranes, the existing low-profile Post-Panamax gantry cranes in Southport will be upgraded to a lift capacity of 65 tons from the current 46.5 tons that add the capability to perform twin-picks (lifting two containers at a time).

    With the cargo terminals proximity to a sensitive marine environment, all the cranes are fitted with lighting that reduces the impact on nearby nesting sea turtles through lower light levels and limiting the amount of lights that move beyond the work area.

    The new cranes are part of the largest expansion project in the Port’s history, which includes lengthening the Southport Turning Notch from 900 feet (274 meters) to 2,400 feet (731.5 meters) to allow for up to five new cargo berths, which will add approximately 730,000 TEUs* to the Port’s capacity. Construction for the $471 million project is ongoing and expected to be complete by late 2022. The project is anticipated to support an estimated 3,045 construction jobs and 5,529 direct, induced and indirect local/regional jobs, according to a study produced by nationally recognized maritime research firm Martin Associates.

    Port Everglades is also working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to deepen the Port’s navigation channels from 42 feet to 48-50 feet and to widen narrower sections of the channel for safer vessel passage. The Port received a "New Start" designation in 2020, and anticipates the deepening and widening project to commence in 2023.

    About Port Everglades
    As one of Florida’s leading economic powerhouses, Broward County’s Port Everglades is the gateway for international trade and cruise vacations. Consistently ranked among the top three busiest cruise ports in the world, Port Everglades is also one of the nation’s leading container ports and South Florida’s main seaport for receiving petroleum products including gasoline, jet fuel and alternative fuels. The Port Everglades Department is a self-supporting Enterprise Fund of Broward County, Florida government with operating revenues of almost $145.6 million in Fiscal Year 2020 (October 1, 2019 through September 30, 2020).  It does not rely on local tax dollars for operations. The total value of economic activity related to Port Everglades is nearly $32 billion. More than 219,000 Florida jobs are impacted by the Port, including some 13,000 people who work for companies that provide direct services to Port Everglades.

    The COVID-19 pandemic’s effects on the cruise industry are part of a larger struggle facing the entire travel industry, which ended 2020 with $1.1 trillion in losses, a 42 percent drop from 2019.

Другие новости по темам: Post-Panamax gantry cranes, Port Everglades  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 March 29

18:21 AIDA Cruises offers vacation program around Canary Islands
18:12 PETRONAS becomes world's first to produce LNG from two floating facilities
18:00 PortNews TV offers video on launching of Magadan submarine at Admiralteiskie Verfi
17:57 Petrobras on approval of the sale of the RLAM refinery
17:35 USCG, Marine crews collaborate in joint training exercise
17:19 All American Marine joins Bryton Marine Group
16:58 IMO: Seafarers and aircrew need priority COVID-19 vaccination
16:23 Boskalis update share buyback
15:55 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 22,600 pmt
15:32 Austal USA breaks ground on new steel shipbuilding facility
15:18 Port of Hamburg: Greening the fleet – actions and potentials in the inland waterway and short sea shipping transport sector
15:09 JAXPORT connects small businesses with strategies for success in today’s virtual business environment
14:37 Governor Ron DeSantis highlights Florida’s vital cruise industry, calls on CDC to rescind no-sail order
14:12 Svitzer Australia takes delivery of third and final tug Svitzer Wilu
13:54 Port of Antwerp: MSC direct Leo shuttle to Vienna
13:26 Norwegian Ship Design chosen to design the world’s first hydrogen powered cargo ship
13:18 Port Everglades commissions new super-sized Cranes
12:33 Konecranes to deliver 17 next-generation S-series cranes to wind power producer in Estonia
11:50 Winter season for icebreakers to be extended to April in Finland
11:23 MOL establish chief country representatives for U.S.A. and Russia
11:06 Navigation season starts in Azov-Don Basin of Russia's IWW
10:47 Suez Canal Authority partially refloated grounded containership EVER GIVEN
10:37 Rosmorport announces changing of Olya seaport boundaries
10:11 Port of Helsinki throughput in January-February 2021 fell by 1% YoY
09:44 Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in January-February 2021 fell by 2.4%
09:25 Oil prices decrease in response to Suez Canal news
09:08 Baltic Dry Index as of March 26

2021 March 28

15:36 NAPA, MOL, and ClassNK agree to joint further development for a comprehensive navigational risk monitoring system
14:07 Port of Gothenburg market share increases
13:22 Lux Research predicts autonomous vehicle market to be a $50 billion opportunity by 2040
12:15 Coast Guard ends voyage of two vessels in SoCal for safety violations
11:09 NEPTUN WERFT delivers river cruise ship duo to Viking River Cruises

2021 March 27

15:17 USCG investigating unknown sheen in Brunswick, Ga
14:28 ABP unveils ambitious vision for Port of Lowestoft in support of SNS energy sector
13:39 The 87,000-dwt M.V. "Ocean Perkasa" bulk carrier delivered
12:53 Coldplay adopts Interceptor to join the Ocean Cleanup mission
11:37 Yang Ming posts 2020 net profit of $404.9 million
10:56 SITC partners with Nippon Express to launch news sea-rail combined container service “New Land-Sea Corridor”

2021 March 26

18:36 exactEarth launches exactAIS Platinum Plus service
18:06 Port of Rotterdam Authority now manages wet and dry infrastructure in Dordrecht Inland Seaport
17:54 Oboronlogistics ensures transport accessibility of Kaliningrad Region under RF Government’s plan
17:36 KCC’s newbuilding program near completion with the delivery of the seventh CLEANBU vessel
17:16 Wan Hai Lines confirms orders for 5 new vessels
17:00 This year’s first shift of cadets completed their sailing practice on Nadezhda sailboat
16:42 Port of Amsterdam wants to be the frontrunner in transition
16:31 Port of Antwerp, Fluxys, and Titan LNG celebrate the christening of a new LNG bunker barge
16:30 Short-sea terminal to be opened at the Port of Gothenburg
16:05 Last icebreaker leaves port of Rotterdam
15:53 Industry-leading container tracking system now available at 65% of APM Terminals’ facilities
15:31 Nevsky Shipyard lays down keel section of mid-size sea tanker Vasily Nikitin of Project 23130
15:04 MAN 175D engines to power world’s largest live-fish carrier
14:38 Rosmorrechflot’s Basin Authorities to take delivery of 18 service ships in 2021
14:13 Platts and SEA-LNG announce a new collaboration to improve the visibility of LNG fuel pricing
13:49 Dredging at Russia’s IWW planned by Rosmorrechflot to total 21.7 million cubic meters in 2021
13:20 Methanol Institute welcomes Maersk as association’s newest member
12:37 Annual capacity of Russian ports to be increased by 44 million tonnes this year
12:14 Haldor Topsoe and Nel ASA to offer end-to-end green ammonia and eMethanol™ solutions
11:56 Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard commences launching third diesel-electric submarine of Project 636.3
11:38 Shell completes its first LNG bunkering operation at the Port of Gibraltar
11:21 World’s fastest all-electric passenger ship to launch in Stockholm