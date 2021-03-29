2021 March 29 14:12

Svitzer Australia takes delivery of third and final tug Svitzer Wilu

A week ago, the third and final new state-of-the-art tug, Svitzer Wilu was welcomed to the Port of Geraldton, joining Svitzer North and Svitzer Abrolhos to form the new fleet, Svitzer Australia said in its news release.



Following a community naming competition held jointly with Mid West Ports Authority , the vessel Svitzer Wilu was named in recognition of the rich indigenous heritage in the Mid West. ‘Wilu’ is the Aboriginal word for ‘sea, seaside or salt water’ and was received as a nomination in the competition by a community member.



Svitzer Wilu is 30 metres in length, has 70 tonnes of bollard pull and increased safety capabilities with advanced firefighting capabilities on board.



Mid West Ports Authority CEO, Dr Rochelle Macdonald advised “it’s very exciting to welcome the final tug to our fleet. The three new tugs provide an extra level of capability for the Port while assisting ships in heightened weather conditions and in the event of an emergency”.



Svitzer General Manager – West Jodie Ransom said: “Svitzer Australia is very pleased to welcome the arrival of Svitzer Wilu and we look forward to mobilising our new, state of the art fleet in the port of Geraldton and continuing our relationship with Mid West Ports Authority as their towage provider”.



Svitzer is part of Maersk Transport & Logistics along with Maersk Line, APM Terminals, Damco, and Maersk Container Industry. As part of the Maersk Group, Svitzer Australia has access to in-depth industry knowledge and insights which can use to provide innovative customised solutions for its customers. Svitzer Australia employs more than 1000 people completing over 50,000 harbour towage tug jobs annually in Australia alone. The Company utilises a modern fleet of over 100 vessels, servicing 28 ports and terminals around Australia and PNG.